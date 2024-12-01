Ilona Maher signals potential Rugby World Cup comeback as RFU intervenes

Ilona Maher has dropped a major hint about her future in the Rugby World Cup, following an intervention by the Rugby Football Union (RFU).
Taking to the Instagram account of Siya Kolisi, the United States star after winning bronze at the 2024 Olympics, revealed that she wants to play at the 2025 Women’s Rugby World Cup
Reportedly, her plans to play World Cup it’s been confirmed that the governing body for England has intervened in her plans.
As per BBC Sport, the Rugby Football Union also backed Maher’s visa application to join the PWR.
A spokesperson said, “The RFU provided the governing body endorsement for Maher in support of her visa application to play in England.”
They added, “Any applicants need to be ‘internationally established [and] whose employment will make a significant contribution to the development of their sport at the highest level in the UK’.”
Ilona Maher medals
Ilona Meher, who made her Olympic debut at Tokyo 2020, is the Two-time medallist at the Pan American.
She also won the bronze bronze with the United States in rugby sevens at the 2024 Paris.
Ilona Maher Sports Illustrated
Ilona Maher has officially graced the digital cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.
Captured by Ben Watts, Maher showed her toned physique in a chocolate brown bikini.
Ilona Maher ‘Dancing With The Stars’
Illona Maher and her partner Alan Bersten were runners-up in Tuesday's finale, while Joey Graziadei and Jenna Johnson won the Len Goodman Mirrorball trophy in season 33 of DWTS.