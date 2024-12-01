Entertainment

Ilona Maher signals potential Rugby World Cup comeback as RFU intervenes

The Dancing With The Star' 2nd runnner up won bronze at the 2024 Paris Olympics

  • by Web Desk
  • December 01, 2024
Ilona Maher signals potential Rugby World Cup comeback as RFU intervenes
Ilona Maher signals potential Rugby World Cup comeback as RFU intervenes

Ilona Maher has dropped a major hint about her future in the Rugby World Cup, following an intervention by the Rugby Football Union (RFU).

Taking to the Instagram account of Siya Kolisi, the United States star after winning bronze at the 2024 Olympics, revealed that she wants to play at the 2025 Women’s Rugby World Cup

Reportedly, her plans to play World Cup it’s been confirmed that the governing body for England has intervened in her plans.

As per BBC Sport, the Rugby Football Union also backed Maher’s visa application to join the PWR.

A spokesperson said, “The RFU provided the governing body endorsement for Maher in support of her visa application to play in England.”

They added, “Any applicants need to be ‘internationally established [and] whose employment will make a significant contribution to the development of their sport at the highest level in the UK’.”

Ilona Maher medals

Ilona Meher, who made her Olympic debut at Tokyo 2020, is the Two-time medallist at the Pan American.

She also won the bronze bronze with the United States in rugby sevens at the 2024 Paris.

Ilona Maher Sports Illustrated

Ilona Maher has officially graced the digital cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.

Captured by Ben Watts, Maher showed her toned physique in a chocolate brown bikini.

Ilona Maher ‘Dancing With The Stars’

Illona Maher and her partner Alan Bersten were runners-up in Tuesday's finale, while Joey Graziadei and Jenna Johnson won the Len Goodman Mirrorball trophy in season 33 of DWTS.

THIS hidden street in Edinburgh will take you back centuries

THIS hidden street in Edinburgh will take you back centuries
Dua Lipa shares first post after viral ‘Levitating’ x ‘Woh Ladki Jo’ mashup

Dua Lipa shares first post after viral ‘Levitating’ x ‘Woh Ladki Jo’ mashup
Kanye West, Bianca Censori seen in Tokyo amid legal drama

Kanye West, Bianca Censori seen in Tokyo amid legal drama
Sarah Ferguson makes emotional plea amid Prince Andrew, King Charles feud

Sarah Ferguson makes emotional plea amid Prince Andrew, King Charles feud
Vin Diesel pays emotional tribute to pal Paul Walker on 11th death anniversary
Vin Diesel pays emotional tribute to pal Paul Walker on 11th death anniversary
Dua Lipa shares first post after viral ‘Levitating’ x ‘Woh Ladki Jo’ mashup
Dua Lipa shares first post after viral ‘Levitating’ x ‘Woh Ladki Jo’ mashup
Kanye West, Bianca Censori seen in Tokyo amid legal drama
Kanye West, Bianca Censori seen in Tokyo amid legal drama
Selena Gomez reacts to beau Benny Blanco big career milestone
Selena Gomez reacts to beau Benny Blanco big career milestone
Ben Affleck seen in rare outing amid Jennifer Garner reunion talks heat up
Ben Affleck seen in rare outing amid Jennifer Garner reunion talks heat up
Meghan Trainor regrets 'too much' botox: 'I need help'
Meghan Trainor regrets 'too much' botox: 'I need help'
John Legend pens romantic note for Chrissy Teigen on her 39th birthday: ‘My queen’
John Legend pens romantic note for Chrissy Teigen on her 39th birthday: ‘My queen’
Tulisa Contostavlos steals spotlight on ‘I’m a Celebrity’ latest episode
Tulisa Contostavlos steals spotlight on ‘I’m a Celebrity’ latest episode
Judy Greer reveals surprising reason of turning down iconic ‘Modern Family’ role
Judy Greer reveals surprising reason of turning down iconic ‘Modern Family’ role
Jonathan Bailey: Everything to know about 'Bridgerton' and ‘Wicked’ star
Jonathan Bailey: Everything to know about 'Bridgerton' and ‘Wicked’ star
Ellen DeGeneres’ England relocation turns sour with THIS major mishap
Ellen DeGeneres’ England relocation turns sour with THIS major mishap
Dua Lipa brings Bollywood magic to India tour with SRK-inspired mashup
Dua Lipa brings Bollywood magic to India tour with SRK-inspired mashup