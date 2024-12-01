Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce wait for families’ approval to announce engagement

Taylor Swift’s romance with Travis Kelce heats up as the singer’s family ‘is crazy’ about the NFL player.
As per reports of OK Magazine, a source shared that the Lover crooner and her beau might be planning to take their romance ahead but only with the approval of their families.
“Taylor could have an engagement ring on her finger by Christmas,” the insider claimed, adding bridal experts predict the bauble will likely be “huge and vintage-inspired.”
The source shared that Kelce “will definitely talk to Taylor’s mom and dad — he wants to make sure he does everything the right way.”
“The whole family is already crazy about him,” the insider said.
Notably, the reports of engagement came after the outlet revealed previously that the Fortnight singer “has felt like she’s had the best year of her life. Her relationship with Travis has strengthened so many parts of her and made her more confident and fearless.”
“Finding a love like this has changed Taylor,” they explained.
The source added, “Taylor has always been a strong woman, but she’s also battled self-doubt and feared criticism like anyone else. She says getting older and being in a healthy, loving relationship has allowed her to let go of a lot of that.”
To note, Swift made a last outing at her boyfriend’s November 10 game in Kansas City as she is on her break from the Eras Tour schedule, which is set to end on December 8.