Ellen DeGeneres issues first statement on UK home flooding

The American retired comedian issued first statement after reports claimed her UK home was flooded

  December 02, 2024
Ellen DeGeneres is clearing the air on UK home flooding reports!

Recently, TMZ revealed that the American retired comedian and actress, 66, who recently relocated to the UK with her wife, Portia de Rossi, had her 43-acre home submerged in the floodwater.

However, The Ellen Show host denied the rumors through her latest Instagram post.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, December 1, Ellen shared a snap with her wife along with a heartfelt caption in which she expressed her feelings to Portia as they marked “20 years” of their relationship.

Clearing the air on the rumors and speculations, the former comedian penned, “P.S. for those of you concerned, our UK farmhouse did NOT flood.”

Meanwhile, to ring in the 20th relationship anniversary, Ellen penned, “20 years ago today we began this relationship not realizing what a long beautiful adventure this would be. You are the best thing that ever happened in my life. You take care of me.”

She continued, “You help me see the good in everything. You help to guide me and pick me up when I feel off or down. You are a beautiful soul that I am so very grateful to have as a partner to navigate this crazy life with.”

“My wife. My best friend. The love of my life. Thank you for being you and loving me. So happy we get to travel and explore the world together in the next 20 years, and looking forward to our first snowy Christmas,” concluded Ellen DeGeneres.

For the uninformed, Ellen DeGeneres relocated to the UK with Portia de Rossi earlier in November after Donald Trump secured victory in the US elections 2024.

