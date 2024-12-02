Entertainment

'Cobra Kai' stars Rayna Vallandingham 'looks like' Zendaya in new photos

Rayna Vallandingham leaves fans gushing over her new look, which is similar to Zendaya

  December 02, 2024
Rayna Vallandingham, who starred as Zara Malik in Cobra Kai season six, has received a lot of compliments for resembling with Zendaya.

On the weekend, the black belt world championship posted some sunset pictures on her official social media account.

Rayna donned a cosy set of white shorts and crop top at the beach.

With light makeup and golden rings, bangles, she was exuding timeless beauty.

The 21-year old influencer’s fans could not help but notice how she looked similar to the Dune star Zendaya in the viral snaps.


A fan commented, “She looks like zendaya got hot.”

Another commented, “Ain’t she the same girl frm cobra Kai I like dat show ngl she did a marvellous acting. Bet she can have a good acting career if she gives it time.”

“don’t let me catch you here again it’s time to lock in for the winter arc,” third noted.

A user wrote, “Rayna are you taking makeup classes from queen zendaya or what because look at that gorgeous and flawless face.”

Is Rayna Vallandingham a world champion?

Rayna Vallandingham began her martial arts journey at the young age of 2 and got her first-degree black belt at six.

She became the youngest black belt to win a world championship and even won the Triple Crown at the 2011 World Championships at eight.

