'Cobra Kai' stars Rayna Vallandingham ‘looks like’ Zendaya in new photos

Rayna Vallandingham, who starred as Zara Malik in Cobra Kai season six, has received a lot of compliments for resembling with Zendaya.
On the weekend, the black belt world championship posted some sunset pictures on her official social media account.
Rayna donned a cosy set of white shorts and crop top at the beach.
With light makeup and golden rings, bangles, she was exuding timeless beauty.
The 21-year old influencer’s fans could not help but notice how she looked similar to the Dune star Zendaya in the viral snaps.
A fan commented, “She looks like zendaya got hot.”
Another commented, “Ain’t she the same girl frm cobra Kai I like dat show ngl she did a marvellous acting. Bet she can have a good acting career if she gives it time.”
“don’t let me catch you here again it’s time to lock in for the winter arc,” third noted.
A user wrote, “Rayna are you taking makeup classes from queen zendaya or what because look at that gorgeous and flawless face.”
Is Rayna Vallandingham a world champion?
Rayna Vallandingham began her martial arts journey at the young age of 2 and got her first-degree black belt at six.
She became the youngest black belt to win a world championship and even won the Triple Crown at the 2011 World Championships at eight.