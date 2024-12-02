World

Roman-era theater ticket discovered in historic Turkish city

The city is home to notable structures like an ancient theatre, aqueducts and a Roman bridge

  • by Web Desk
  • December 02, 2024
Roman-era theater ticket discovered in historic Turkish city
Roman-era theater ticket discovered in historic Turkish city

Archaeologists have recently uncovered a Roman-era clay theatre ticket at the ancient city of Prusias Ad Hypium in the Konuralp region of Düzce in northwestern Türkiye.

As per Arkeonews, the ancient city of Prusias ad Hypium, often referred to as the “Ephesus of the western Black Sea,” was previously known as “Hypios” and Kieros.”

It was captured by Prusias I of Bithynia, who gave the city its name in his honour.

This city is home to notable structures like an ancient theatre, aqueducts and a Roman bridge.

The theatre locally called “40 Basamaklar” is 100 meters long and 74 meters wide. It still retains key features, including its semicircular seating area, steps decorated with lion claw designs, vaulted passages and stage, all of which remain in excellent condition.

The excavations, which began five years ago, have been approved by the General Directorate of Cultural Heritage and Museums.

Roman-era clay theatre ticket
Roman-era clay theatre ticket

Duzce Mayor Faruk Ozlu, speaking at the site, emphasized the importance of preserving the city’s 2,300-year history, saying, “We have taken a major step in passing this city’s legacy to the future.”

He further stated that approximately 80% of the theatre area has now been uncovered, revealing historical artefacts.

“We’ve found these priceless artifacts in pristine condition,” Ozlu added.

The city which dates back to the 3rd century BC, has devastated by numerous earthquakes over the years.

The city dates back to the 3rd century BC
The city dates back to the 3rd century BC

Experts further shared that once the restoration is completed, the theatre will serve as a cultural and arts center, with a 10,000-person capacity. The city plans to open the theatre to tourists next year.

Panthers wide receiver Adam Thielen wows fans with 'incredible' catch: Watch

Panthers wide receiver Adam Thielen wows fans with 'incredible' catch: Watch
Kate Middleton shares heartfelt video after 'emotional' olive branch to Harry

Kate Middleton shares heartfelt video after 'emotional' olive branch to Harry
Ultra-processed foods link to skin outbreaks, study

Ultra-processed foods link to skin outbreaks, study

Suni Lee shows off custom NY Jets jersey with Darrelle Revis' iconic no. 24

Suni Lee shows off custom NY Jets jersey with Darrelle Revis' iconic no. 24
English Channel crossings exceed 20,000 amid Labour's policy shift
English Channel crossings exceed 20,000 amid Labour's policy shift
Sir Chris Wormald takes on role as top adviser to UK prime minister
Sir Chris Wormald takes on role as top adviser to UK prime minister
Oxford’s word of the year perfectly describes your mindless meme scrolling
Oxford’s word of the year perfectly describes your mindless meme scrolling
Massad Boulos becomes second in-law appointed to key role in Trump administration
Massad Boulos becomes second in-law appointed to key role in Trump administration
Elon Musk to influence UK politics after successful debut in US?
Elon Musk to influence UK politics after successful debut in US?
Nations push for binding plastic cuts amid failed treaty negotiations
Nations push for binding plastic cuts amid failed treaty negotiations
Australia's largest cocaine bust seized from fishing boat in Queensland
Australia's largest cocaine bust seized from fishing boat in Queensland
Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares quits over ‘different views’ with directors
Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares quits over ‘different views’ with directors
Joe Biden issues official pardon for son Hunter ahead of sentencing
Joe Biden issues official pardon for son Hunter ahead of sentencing
UK ministers called ‘foolish’ for supporting Ukraine’s NATO ambitions
UK ministers called ‘foolish’ for supporting Ukraine’s NATO ambitions
Sir Keir Starmer set to unveil 'ambitious' policy plans amid public frustration
Sir Keir Starmer set to unveil 'ambitious' policy plans amid public frustration
Sudden eruption of massive sinkhole forces evacuations in Merthyr Tydfil
Sudden eruption of massive sinkhole forces evacuations in Merthyr Tydfil