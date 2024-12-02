Roman-era theater ticket discovered in historic Turkish city

Archaeologists have recently uncovered a Roman-era clay theatre ticket at the ancient city of Prusias Ad Hypium in the Konuralp region of Düzce in northwestern Türkiye.
As per Arkeonews, the ancient city of Prusias ad Hypium, often referred to as the “Ephesus of the western Black Sea,” was previously known as “Hypios” and Kieros.”
It was captured by Prusias I of Bithynia, who gave the city its name in his honour.
This city is home to notable structures like an ancient theatre, aqueducts and a Roman bridge.
The theatre locally called “40 Basamaklar” is 100 meters long and 74 meters wide. It still retains key features, including its semicircular seating area, steps decorated with lion claw designs, vaulted passages and stage, all of which remain in excellent condition.
The excavations, which began five years ago, have been approved by the General Directorate of Cultural Heritage and Museums.
Duzce Mayor Faruk Ozlu, speaking at the site, emphasized the importance of preserving the city’s 2,300-year history, saying, “We have taken a major step in passing this city’s legacy to the future.”
He further stated that approximately 80% of the theatre area has now been uncovered, revealing historical artefacts.
“We’ve found these priceless artifacts in pristine condition,” Ozlu added.
The city which dates back to the 3rd century BC, has devastated by numerous earthquakes over the years.
Experts further shared that once the restoration is completed, the theatre will serve as a cultural and arts center, with a 10,000-person capacity. The city plans to open the theatre to tourists next year.