‘I'm A Celeb’ star Grace Keeling charm lands her major TV deals

Grace Keeling aka GK Berry mulling over amazing deals after became ‘comedy gold’

  • by Web Desk
  • December 03, 2024
After winning hearts on I'm A Celebrity… Gace Keeling, whose professional name is GK Berry, is reportedly being flooded with 'lucrative' offers.

As per the team, GK considered a series of “lucrative offers” after she became a “comedy gold.”

She has already been signed by ITV's Loose Women, and it looks like more TV projects may be coming in future.

The source told the Mirror, “As you can see in camp, Grace is comedy gold, with her off-the-cuff, deadpan humour. Nothing is put on… that’s just how she is. People relate to her and that’s what TV bosses love about her.”

They added, “It’s always possible for the jungle to super-charge someone’s career, and this will very much be the case for Grace, although to be fair a lot of these discussions were in the works beforehand.”

To note, Grace is currently busy in her Saving Grace podcast, in which she chat to celebrities and influencers about their lives.

How did GK Berry get famous:

GK Berry kicked off her in 2020 as a TikToker initially posting videos of her day-to-day life.

She received a massive increase in popularity and within five months of starting her account, she hit 100,000 followers.

She also got the fame with her own show named The Saving Grace Podcast.

On her show she invites celebrities and influencers to share their lives and experiences.

GK Berry partner:

GK Berry is currently dating Ella Rutherford.

Ella is a footballer who plays as a striker for Ipswich Town.

GK Berry networth:

According to The Tab, GK Berry’s estimated net worth is at least £1,000,000.

As she has 3.6 million follower on her TikTok, she easily earns over £100,000 per annum from her TikTok account alone.

