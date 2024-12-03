Paris Hilton marks Britney Spears ‘iconic’ 43rd birthday with ‘special’ surprise

Paris Hilton has penned a sweet tribute post for her BFF Britney Spears on her 43rd birthday.
On Monday, the Womanizer crooner celebrated her birthday after legally getting declared single from ex-husband Sam Asghari.
The fashion icon posted some throwback pictures on her official social media account to wish her pal.
Taking to Instagram, Paris wrote, “Happy Birthday, @BritneySpears! So many iconic memories together over the years You’re a true queen, and I’m sending you all the love and magic on your special day. Keep sparkling.”
In one frame she was all dressed up in dazzling gown along with Britney.
Another photo featured the duo giving a side hug, while the Toxic hitmaker was wearing a white button down shirt and Pairs looked adorable in a sleeveless shirt.
Pairs and Britney used to be spotted together a lot back in the days. In 2006, the pair was photographed driving together with Lindsay Lohan, which became a tabloid sensation.
The mother of two even attended the songstress wedding with Sam and sang Stars Are Blind with Selena Gomez.
Sam and Britney were together for 13 months before calling it quits in late July 2023.