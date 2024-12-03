Jonathan Bailey spills beans about major transformation in ‘Wicked'

Jonathan Bailey, who is famous for his role in Bridgerton, has recently gotten candid about a major transformation he had to go through to star in Wicked.
The 36-year-old star revealed that he had to use blue contact lenses to play the character of Fiyero in the blockbuster movie. His natural eye colour is natural beautiful brown.
Jonathan spilled beans about the secret behind “winkie blue” eyes during a recent chat with Cinemablend.
He said, "The reason why we did that will become clear in the second film. I did feel like I was in a greenhouse."
The actor also reflected on the hard challenges of wearing coloured contacts for his character.
Jonathan noted, "It’s definitely a different experience. It does sort of restrict [what you can see] but I think it will be worth it,” adding, There’s a lyric in the duet, ‘you’ve got me seeing through different eyes’. And so that might give you an indicator of what happens later. So, there is a reason.”
Wicked stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba Thropp, Ariana Grande as Galinda Upland, Jonathan as Fiyero Tigelaar, Ethan Slater as Boq Woodsman, Bowen Yang as Pfannee and Marissa Bode as Nessarose Thropp.
The hit film was recently released on November 22, 2024.