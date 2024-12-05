Prince Harry breaks silence on Meghan Markle divorce rumours

Prince Harry humorously tackled ongoing speculation about his marriage to Meghan Markle, quipping during a recent appearance that the couple has been “apparently divorced 10 times.”
While conversing at The New York Times' 2024 DealBook Summit December 04 the Duke of Sussex was asked how he handles rumours about their relationship.
The NYT columnist and Dealbook founder Andrew Ross Sorkin asked Prince Harry about how he tackles continuous public scrutiny, referring to ongoing speculations about the couple’s professional split.
"I Google Newsed you, and there were people fascinated by everything you're doing, all the time. They're fascinated by Meghan is in California right now, and you're here," Sorkin said.
The American journalist added, "And there's articles left and right about, you know, 'Why are you making, doing independent events? Why aren't you doing them together?' "
Harry interrupted, "Because you invited me, you should have known!"
He highlighted in his conversation that the attention was "definitely not a good thing.”
The Duke added with a laugh, “No, that's definitely not a good thing. Apparently we've bought or moved house 10, 12 times. We've apparently divorced maybe 10, 12 times as well. So it's just like, what?'”
"It's hard to keep up with, but that's why you just sort of ignore it. The people I feel most sorry about are the trolls," he continued.
The father of two said, "Their hopes are just built and built, and it's like, 'Yes, yes, yes, yes, yes,' and then it doesn't happen. So I feel sorry for them. Genuinely, I do."
Expressing that he had "no doubt" his conversation with Sorkin "will be spun or twisted somehow against me, and maybe you yourself will be trolled relentlessly."
"For that, I can only apologize, but you did invite me, so it's not my fault," Prince Harry joked.
Notably, Prince Harry's statement came after the rumours of their split as the couple made several separate engagements.