Timothée Chalamet leaves Bob Dylan mesmerized with ‘brilliant’ acting

Timothée Chalamet earned a nod of approval to play Bob Dylan in the most-awaited biopic A Complete Unknown, by Dylan himself!
On Wednesday, the folk-rock legend, 83, appreciated the Dune star, 28, in an official post on X (formerly Twitter).
Dylan penned, "There’s a movie about me opening soon called A Complete Unknown (what a title!). Timothee Chalamet is starring in the lead role. Timmy’s a brilliant actor so I’m sure he’s going to be completely believable as me. Or a younger me. Or some other me."
The music icon continued, "The film’s taken from Elijah Wald’s Dylan Goes Electric – a book that came out in 2015. It’s a fantastic retelling of events from the early ‘60s that led up to the fiasco at Newport. After you’ve seen the movie read the book."
Notably, James Mangold-directed movie opens in theatres exactly in three weeks.
A Complete Unknown also stars Elle Fanning, Monica Barbaro, Edward Norton, Boyd Holbrook, Dan Fogler, Norbert Leo Butz, Eriko Hatsune, Big Bill Morgenfield, Scoot McNairy and Will Harrison.
The upcoming biopic, which is by Mangold, 60, and Jay Cocks, follows Dylan's early life and and how he rose to fame in the 1960s.