Entertainment

Selena Gomez shares powerful message after receiving big acclaim

The 'Single Soon' crooner garnered the Equity in Entertainment Award

  • by Web Desk
  • December 05, 2024


Selena Gomez emphasized the importance of representation for young girls!

While acclaiming the Equity in Entertainment Award at The Hollywood Reporter’s Women in Entertainment Gala, held at The Beverly Hills Hotel, on Wednesday, December, 4, the Rare Beauty founder dedicated the triumph to the unheard people.

She shared her victory with "people who don't have voices and have been overlooked, pushed aside, and most importantly have been disrespected."

The Wizards of Waverly Place alum also recalled a time when she was 15, filming a "kid show" and a young mother in the audience reached out to her.

"She was with her daughter and she said, 'I'm so excited and happy. Thank you for being someone that looks like my daughter on TV because she can finally look up to someone like her,' " Gomez recalled.

Reflecting on her young age, the Single Soon crooner said that “she was not thinking "about the representation or what the gravity of those words meant," she was "very grateful" and "wanted to do my best to live up to that in whatever form that looked like."

"I believe that young girls need to see themselves reflected in diverse roles, heroes, leaders, and complex characters. When girls see women in empowered roles like I have, it inspires them to dream big and pursue their aspirations," said Gomez.

She shared that the representation to her is "not just about seeing more faces on the screen, it's about creating opportunities for people to see themselves."

"When we give people the platform to tell their stories, we not only deepen our understanding for one another, we open doors to what's possible," she said.

To note, Selena Gomez Jennifer Lawrence, Kerry Washington, and many other stars attended the gala event on Wednesday morning.

