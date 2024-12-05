Meghan Markle makes first appearance after Harry debunked split rumours

Meghan Markle has made first appearance after Prince Harry broke silence on their divorce rumours at The New York Times' 2024 DealBook Summit.
On Wednesday, December 4, the Duchess of Sussex, 43, graced the 2024 Paley Honors Fall Gala to support her friend, Tyler Perry.
Tyler earned the highest honour from The Paley Center for Media.
She donned a floor-length black dress and strappy black heels for the high-profile event at The Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills.
In the viral pictures, Meghan can be seen smiling as she was walking on the red carpet. She also embraced Tyler when they caught up to each other.
Later on, the royal congratulated the filmmaker on his honour while posing for photos.
Meghan shared the table with her pal and Kerry Washington.
Her appearance came after the Duke of Sussex debunked their split rumours on December 4, 2024.
During his conversation with the NYT columnist and DealBook founder Andrew Ross Sorkin, Harry said, "Apparently, we've bought or moved house 10, 12 times. We've apparently divorced maybe 10, 12 times as well. So it's just like, 'What?' "
For the last couple of months, Harry and Meghan had been making solo appearances, which lead to speculations about their divorce.