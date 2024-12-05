Entertainment

Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras Tour’ book makes record after Billboard, Spotify milestones

The 14-time Grammy winner's Eras Tour Book sold 814,000 copies in its first weekend

  • by Web Desk
  • December 05, 2024
Taylor Swift is on the road to hit records this year.

As per Associated Press report, the pop icon’s Eras Tour Book sold 814,000 copies in its first weekend, making it the top-selling book of the week.

Moreover, it also became the most successful publishing launch of the year according to the media outlet.

Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour Book featured over 500 photos and anecdotes from her record-breaking 20-month tour that covered five continents.

On October 15, Taylor announced the book of her historic tour during a Good Morning America segment.

"Here is the official retrospective of the most wondrous tour of my life, my beloved Eras Tour. Thank you to the fans who came to this show. You were what made The Eras Tour what it became, she said in the press release at that time.

Taylor wrote a touching note for Swifties inside the front cover of the book.

"I'll never forget the call when I explained my idea of the concept for The Eras Tour to my team," the Cruel Summer singer penned, adding that the feat caused her to "be more disciplined and committed to my health, fitness and stamina" than ever.

The 256-page memoir, which was released on Black Friday, November 29, is being sold for $39.99, as per Variety.

Taylor's new milestone came after she ranked 1st in Spotify's top artists globally, and earned the title of Greatest pop stars of the 21st century from Billboard.

