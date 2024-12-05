Sports

ICC meeting over 2025 Champions Trophy row: Mohsin Naqvi arrives in Dubai

BCCI Secretary and new ICC Chairman Jay Shah will receive a special greeting before the meeting

  • by Web Desk
  • December 05, 2024
Pakistan-hosted Champions Trophy 2025 ambiguity might be cleared up today as ICC summoned a crucial meeting.

According to Geo Super, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi has arrived in Dubai for a crucial meeting regarding the Champions Trophy 2025.

Following the constant tension between Pakistan and India over the mega event venue, the International Cricket Council has called for a meeting in Dubai on Thursday, December 5, 2024, to resolve the venue issue.

PCB Chairman touchdowned in Dubai on Thursday morning after departing from Karachi for a meeting scheduled to take place at 8 PM (Gulf Standard Time).

This came after India refused to send its national team to Pakistan for the tournament, and Pakistan rejected the neighbour’s demand for a “hybrid model.”

Following this, the broadcasters have also threatened the ICC with legal action if the highly anticipated Pakistan-India clash does not happen.

The meeting will begin with a special welcome ceremony for the newly appointed ICC Chairman Jay Shah, who is also a secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) who took his new role on Sunday, December 1, 2024.

During the meeting, the officials and other member countries will decide the fate of the ICC mega event Champions Trophy, scheduled to be hosted in Pakistan in February-March.

