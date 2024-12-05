Entertainment

Suki Waterhouse makes ‘silly’ confession after Robert Pattinson’s new interview

The 'Batman' actor and Suki Waterhouse got engaged to in December 2023 after five years of dating

  • by Web Desk
  • December 05, 2024
Suki Waterhouse makes ‘silly’ confession after Robert Pattinson’s new interview
Suki Waterhouse makes ‘silly’ confession after Robert Pattinson’s new interview

Suki Waterhouse has make a heartfelt confession about parenthood with her fiancé Robert Pattinson.

The lovebirds share a daughter together, who was born in March 2024.

Suki, 32, got candid about her baby during a chat with Today as part of their "8 Before 8" video series.

"I think just getting the baby. We have a routine of putting her in the swimming pool and jumping in and out of the pool. That's just always the most fun. End of the day, 5 p.m., we all get in the pool and be silly. It's amazing" the musician revealed.

Robert, 38, of Suki, 32 got engaged to in December 2023 after five years of dating.

Back in September, the Daisy Jones & The Six alum shared how she welcomed daughter during an appearance on SiriusXM's Ben +1 show.

Suki noted, "I wasn't really leaving the house very much by the end. You know, I didn't really want to be out and about. There was something really, I found really wonderful about that limitation and just like preparing for something, preparing for this complete unknown.”

Her “silly” confession came after Robert spilled beans about their first interaction in 2018.

Best celebrity weddings 2024: Couples who got married this year

Best celebrity weddings 2024: Couples who got married this year
Meghan Markle grooves with Kerry Washington at 2024 Paley Honors Fall gala

Meghan Markle grooves with Kerry Washington at 2024 Paley Honors Fall gala
Ayeza Khan set to conquer hearts in ‘ Humraaz’ with Zahid Ahmed, Feroze Khan

Ayeza Khan set to conquer hearts in ‘ Humraaz’ with Zahid Ahmed, Feroze Khan
Ariana Grande burst with emotions over Drew Barrymore’s meaningful gift

Ariana Grande burst with emotions over Drew Barrymore’s meaningful gift
Best celebrity weddings 2024: Couples who got married this year
Best celebrity weddings 2024: Couples who got married this year
Ariana Grande burst with emotions over Drew Barrymore’s meaningful gift
Ariana Grande burst with emotions over Drew Barrymore’s meaningful gift
Aydah Vlach: Everything to know about 'SmellyBellyTV' star
Aydah Vlach: Everything to know about 'SmellyBellyTV' star
Hugh Jackman kicks off Christmas season at Rockefeller Center
Hugh Jackman kicks off Christmas season at Rockefeller Center
Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras Tour’ book makes record after Billboard, Spotify milestones
Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras Tour’ book makes record after Billboard, Spotify milestones
Hailey Bieber takes new role in Justin Bieber’s career amid challenging time
Hailey Bieber takes new role in Justin Bieber’s career amid challenging time
Spotify unveils 2024 Top Lists: Taylor Swift, The Weeknd steal spotlight
Spotify unveils 2024 Top Lists: Taylor Swift, The Weeknd steal spotlight
Selena Gomez shares powerful message after receiving big acclaim
Selena Gomez shares powerful message after receiving big acclaim
Jennifer Lawrence embraces pregnancy glow after announcing baby no 2
Jennifer Lawrence embraces pregnancy glow after announcing baby no 2
Timothée Chalamet leaves Bob Dylan mesmerized with ‘brilliant’ acting
Timothée Chalamet leaves Bob Dylan mesmerized with ‘brilliant’ acting
Kieran Culkin not let his kids watch ‘Home Alone?’
Kieran Culkin not let his kids watch ‘Home Alone?’
‘Wednesday’ season 2: Jenna Ortega's first snap in horror show gets viral
‘Wednesday’ season 2: Jenna Ortega's first snap in horror show gets viral