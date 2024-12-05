Suki Waterhouse makes ‘silly’ confession after Robert Pattinson’s new interview

Suki Waterhouse has make a heartfelt confession about parenthood with her fiancé Robert Pattinson.
The lovebirds share a daughter together, who was born in March 2024.
Suki, 32, got candid about her baby during a chat with Today as part of their "8 Before 8" video series.
"I think just getting the baby. We have a routine of putting her in the swimming pool and jumping in and out of the pool. That's just always the most fun. End of the day, 5 p.m., we all get in the pool and be silly. It's amazing" the musician revealed.
Robert, 38, of Suki, 32 got engaged to in December 2023 after five years of dating.
Back in September, the Daisy Jones & The Six alum shared how she welcomed daughter during an appearance on SiriusXM's Ben +1 show.
Suki noted, "I wasn't really leaving the house very much by the end. You know, I didn't really want to be out and about. There was something really, I found really wonderful about that limitation and just like preparing for something, preparing for this complete unknown.”
Her “silly” confession came after Robert spilled beans about their first interaction in 2018.