Royal Family mourns loss of beloved family member at age 87

  • December 05, 2024
King Carl Gustaf is mourning the loss of his beloved sister, Princess Birgitta, who passed away at the age of 87.

According to the Swedish Royal Family, Princess Birgitta died in Mallorca on 4 December, aged 87, leaving behind three children and grandchildren.

She was the widow of Prince Johann Georg of Hohenzollern, who died in 2016.

The King, 78, said, "With great sadness today I received the news that my sister, Princess Birgitta, has passed away. My sister was a colourful and forthright person who will be deeply missed by me and my family. Together with my entire family, today I send my condolences to Princess Birgitta's children and grandchildren."

Birgitta was born on 19 January 1937.

She was the second child of Crown Prince Gustaf Adolf and Princess Sibylla.

Birgitta lived their early years in Haga Castle along with her three siblings - Princess Margaretha, Princess Désirée, Princess Christina and Prince Carl Gustaf.

She got her education from the Royal Palace in Stockholm and later at a girls' school in Chateaux d'Oex in Switzerland.

Brigitta first met her husband, Prince Johann Georg, at a cocktail party in Germany in 1959, then their engagement was announced a year later.

She got married to Prince Johann Georg at the Royal Palace on 30 May 1961.

