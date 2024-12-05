Kate Middleton deepens bond with King Charles amid Queen Camilla’s illness

Princess Kate’s latest move has won over King Charles!
Amid the ongoing health crisis of Queen Camilla, the future queen, Kate, 42, has made several notable and meaningful appearances as she successfully resumed her royal duties following chemotherapy, helping her solidify bond with the 76-year-old monarch.
Among all her appearances, the latest one during the Qatari Royals’ state visit, made the princess secure top spot in King Charles’ good books.
According to a former BBC Royal Correspondent Jennie Bond’s statement to OK Magazine, Kate’s attendance at the event proved her commitment to the royal duties she took over after marrying Prince William, and have had a special resonance for the king.
"I'm sure the bond between Charles and Catherine has grown ever stronger during these long months of cancer treatment," she stated.
Bond continued, "They must sit down sometimes and compare notes and I think the king will be very touched that Catherine has chosen an important state occasion like this to make a high-profile appearance."
"It shows her dedication to the job she acquired on marriage, and to the monarchy," the expert further added.
These significant moves by the Princess of Wales came amid Queen Camilla’s health crisis. The queen is suffering from a viral pneumonia reported the Buckingham Palace earlier this week.