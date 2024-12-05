Trending

Triptii Dimri beats SRK, Alia Bhatt to claim India’s Most Popular Star of 2024

The 'Animal' starlet became the Top 10 Most Popular Indian Stars

  by Web Desk
  December 05, 2024
Triptii Dimri has been crowned the Most Popular Indian Star of 2024, surpassing Bollywood icons Shah Rukh Khan and Alia Bhatt to claim the coveted title.

IMDb announced the Top 10 Most Popular Indian Stars of 2024 on Thursday.

The ranking is based on the actual page views of the more than 250 million people who visit IMDb each month globally.

On garnering the milestone, the Animal starlet expressed her gratitude to her fans for showing love and support.

She said in a statement, "It is indeed a huge honour to be ranked No. 1 on the list. This recognition is a testament to the incredible support of my fans and the hard work of everyone I've had the privilege of collaborating with.”

Dimri went on to say, "From working on exciting projects to wrapping up 2024 with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, it has been a memorable year for me. I'm looking forward to what's next as I continue to be part of this inspiring industry".

Notably, Tripti Dimri dethroned Deepika Padukone as she secured the 2nd spot in the list, followed by Ishaan Khatter.

Shah Rukh Khan lands on the fourth spot with Sobhita Dhulipala taking the 5th and Sharvari securing 6th place.

In the list, Aishwarya Rai took the 7th spot, followed by Alia Bhatt on the 9th and Prabhas taking the 10th position.

