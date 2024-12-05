Meghan Markle receives surprise honour in UK amid 'truly magical celebration'

Royal

  • December 05, 2024

Meghan Markle celebrated big milestone in the UK amid Prince Harry divorce speculations.

In a surprising turn of events, the Duchess of Sussex who moved to the US with Prince Harry in 2020 after stepping down from her Royal duties extended a heartfelt message to U.K. Charity's Carol Concert, as a patronage.

Meghan, who was not physically in attendance at the Smart Works' inaugural Carol Concert held at Parish Church in London on Tuesday, December 3, did the honour to welcome the guests with a heartfelt message.

"Tonight promises to be a truly magical celebration, filled with special guests and performers, and most importantly, the shared spirit of community that defines Smart Works," read Meghan's message, written in the event program handed to guests on arrival.

"Together we gather to honour the work and dedication of this remarkable organisation, which continues to empower women across the UK through coaching, dressing, and instilling confidence on their journey to employment," she added.

Meghan went on to extend gratitude noting, "Thank you for giving your support by being here in St Marylebone, Parish Church, under the beautiful haze of Christmas wreaths and candlelight."

"In a year where the landscape for women in the workplace has continued to shift, Smart Works has stood as a steadfast source of encouragement," she noted, praising the charitable organisation.

Meghan Markle concluded her message with a Christmas wish, "I hope you enjoy the festivities, and, from my family to yours, I wish you a very Merry Christmas."

This update comes just after Prince Harry finally shared first statement on how he deals with divorce speculations constantly surrounding him and Meghan Markle.

