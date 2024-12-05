Sports

Charlotte Dujardin faces one-year suspension over horse whipping controversy

Charlotte Dujardin has been regarded as the leading dressage rider of her time

  • by Web Desk
  • December 05, 2024
Charlotte Dujardin faces one-year suspension over horse whipping controversy
Charlotte Dujardin faces one-year suspension over horse whipping controversy

British dressage rider Charlotte Dujardin has been suspended for one year amid a controversy involving the excessive use of a whip on a horse.

As per BBC Sports, three-time Olympic dressage gold medallist has also been fined 10,000 Swiss Francs approximately £8,800.

In July, just days before the Paris Olympics 2024, video footage was released showing the player striking the horse’s legs with a long whip.

She withdrew from the Paris Olympics after acknowledging that she was the person seen in the video.

Responding to the suspension, Dujardin said, “I fully respect the verdict issued by the Federation for Equestrian Sports (FEI), released today.”

She added, “As the federation has recognised, my actions in the video do not reflect who I am and I can only apologise again."

"This has undoubtedly been one of the darkest and most difficult periods of my life, and I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who has supported me during this time,” the player further expressed.

Dujardin has been regarded as the leading dressage rider of her time.

Federation for Equestrian Sports (FEI) secretary general Sabrina Ibanez said in a statement, noting, “These significant sanctions send a clear message that anyone, regardless of their profile, who engages in conduct that compromises the welfare of the horse will face serious consequences.”

She added, “We believe this outcome reaffirms the FEI's commitment to equine welfare and to its role as guardian of our equine partners."

Dujardin is Britain’s most decorated female Olympian of all time, alongside cyclist Laura Kenny, with six Olympic medals, including three golds.

Saima Noor joins Humayun Saeed, Sajal Aly for ‘Main Manto Nahi Hoon’

Saima Noor joins Humayun Saeed, Sajal Aly for ‘Main Manto Nahi Hoon’
Baltimore bridge collapse: Untold story of what happened on ground THAT day

Baltimore bridge collapse: Untold story of what happened on ground THAT day
Here's everything to know about ‘Unhinged with Chris Klemens’ host

Here's everything to know about ‘Unhinged with Chris Klemens’ host
Queen Mary’s daughter Princess Josephine makes secret acting debut

Queen Mary’s daughter Princess Josephine makes secret acting debut
ICC meeting over 2025 Champions Trophy row: Mohsin Naqvi arrives in Dubai
ICC meeting over 2025 Champions Trophy row: Mohsin Naqvi arrives in Dubai
Suni Lee attends first ever New York Knicks game: ‘So much fun’
Suni Lee attends first ever New York Knicks game: ‘So much fun’
Novak Djokovic confirms first 2025 tournament appearance with coach Andy Murray
Novak Djokovic confirms first 2025 tournament appearance with coach Andy Murray
Bobby Abreu: Baseball legend who continues to inspire next generation
Bobby Abreu: Baseball legend who continues to inspire next generation
Don Bradman’s famous cap from 1947-48 series fetches record-breaking bid
Don Bradman’s famous cap from 1947-48 series fetches record-breaking bid
Pakistan creates history with first-ever blind T20 World Cup title
Pakistan creates history with first-ever blind T20 World Cup title
Djokovic ‘physically and mentally’ ready to challenge Sinner, Alcaraz, Zverev
Djokovic ‘physically and mentally’ ready to challenge Sinner, Alcaraz, Zverev
Neale Fraser, 19 Grand Slam winner and Davis Cup champion, dies at 91
Neale Fraser, 19 Grand Slam winner and Davis Cup champion, dies at 91
Panthers wide receiver Adam Thielen wows fans with 'incredible' catch: Watch
Panthers wide receiver Adam Thielen wows fans with 'incredible' catch: Watch
Suni Lee shows off custom NY Jets jersey with Darrelle Revis' iconic no. 24
Suni Lee shows off custom NY Jets jersey with Darrelle Revis' iconic no. 24
Wayne Rooney calls recent losses as 'toughest' week of his managerial career
Wayne Rooney calls recent losses as 'toughest' week of his managerial career
Terry Griffiths, former world snooker champion, passes away at 77
Terry Griffiths, former world snooker champion, passes away at 77