Charlotte Dujardin faces one-year suspension over horse whipping controversy

British dressage rider Charlotte Dujardin has been suspended for one year amid a controversy involving the excessive use of a whip on a horse.
As per BBC Sports, three-time Olympic dressage gold medallist has also been fined 10,000 Swiss Francs approximately £8,800.
In July, just days before the Paris Olympics 2024, video footage was released showing the player striking the horse’s legs with a long whip.
She withdrew from the Paris Olympics after acknowledging that she was the person seen in the video.
Responding to the suspension, Dujardin said, “I fully respect the verdict issued by the Federation for Equestrian Sports (FEI), released today.”
She added, “As the federation has recognised, my actions in the video do not reflect who I am and I can only apologise again."
"This has undoubtedly been one of the darkest and most difficult periods of my life, and I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who has supported me during this time,” the player further expressed.
Dujardin has been regarded as the leading dressage rider of her time.
Federation for Equestrian Sports (FEI) secretary general Sabrina Ibanez said in a statement, noting, “These significant sanctions send a clear message that anyone, regardless of their profile, who engages in conduct that compromises the welfare of the horse will face serious consequences.”
She added, “We believe this outcome reaffirms the FEI's commitment to equine welfare and to its role as guardian of our equine partners."
Dujardin is Britain’s most decorated female Olympian of all time, alongside cyclist Laura Kenny, with six Olympic medals, including three golds.