Baltimore bridge collapse: Untold story of what happened on ground THAT day

On the dark, early morning of March 26, 2024, US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg's phone rang, and he instantly knew that something had happened.
It was the day and the time when a massive 948 ft (289 m) cargo ship named Dali slammed into the iconic Francis Scott Key Bridge of Baltimore, collapsing the bridge and sending 1.5- miles (2.4 km) of its part into the chilling cold water of the state's Patapsco River.
Buttigieg told the BBC, “If my phone rings in the middle of the night, it's not a good thing. It wasn't immediately clear what we were dealing with. How many people had been impacted, and how much of the bridge had been destroyed?
Moreover, six members of the road crew who were working at the time were killed in the incident, while another man who was pulled out of icy cold water was seriously injured.
As a result of the massive collapse, an estimated 3,000 to 4,000 tonnes of debris blocked the 700ft (213m) wide and 50ft (15m) deep river, which is a significant channel for the economy.
Twisted and broken steel and concrete and the cargo ship made the rescue and recovery efforts more difficult for US Army, Navy, and Coast Guard members, Maryland authorities, and specialist private firms who took part in the operation.
Colonel Estee Pinchasin, the Army Corps of Engineers Baltimore district commander who led the efforts, described that she had “never seen anything of that magnitude before."
“Everything (was) mangled up on top and around. You had these big, large spans that were just lying in the water. You see four-inch steel that's been bent... how can you even start to think about the force?" she added.
Meanwhile, Robyn Bianchi, the assistant salvage master for one of the firms involved in the operation, recalled that there was no visibility and called the wreckage a “metal jungle gym underwater.”
He said, “You turn off all the lights in the room and try to tell me all the pieces of where they connect to that metal jungle gym. Oh, and by the way, the jungle gym is completely twisted and looks nothing like it did when it was built to perfection."
Furthermore, the preliminary report from the National Transportation Safety Board, or NTSB, found that two power outages disabled equipment ahead, and the ship lost power twice in the 10 hours leading to a crash.