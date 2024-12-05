Entertainment

Tyler Perry opens up about past ‘suicidal’ thoughts due to sexual abuse

Tyler Perry accepted the Paley Honors Award on Wednesday, December 4

  • by Web Desk
  • December 05, 2024
Tyler Perry opens up about past ‘suicidal’ thoughts due to sexual abuse
Tyler Perry opens up about past ‘suicidal’ thoughts due to sexual abuse

Tyler Perry delivered an emotional speech at the Paley Honors Fall Gala, where he accepted the Paley Honors Award on Wednesday, December 4.

During the speech, the actor and filmmaker spoke about his experiences with childhood trauma and his recent intensive therapy sessions.

Perry shared that he had recently undergone intensive therapy at age 54 in Arizona.

"I did something for the first time in my life: I went into this intensive therapy in Arizona. And being in that moment in Arizona, I was able to really start to deal with something: the effects of trauma in my life,” he said in speech.

The Divorce in the Black director also made shocking revelation that he was once "suicidal” due to sexual abuse.

"Being raped by my neighbor's mother, and the man in the church who would put something into my heterosexual little-boy-arousal temple, a template that I would carry for my life," Perry said.

He went on to share, "and how that woman, the rape, and what that would do to me, and allow me to be stagnant in my ability to fully love."

Despite the challenges he faced, Perry emphasized that he has learned to heal and move forward.

He added, "But I survived, and I'm here. So I think that's enough to allow myself to be celebrated."

Tyler Perry was honored at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills, California.

Camilla vows to continue fight against domestic abuse despite health challenges

Camilla vows to continue fight against domestic abuse despite health challenges
Couple's terrifying encounter with polar bear: Man injures while saving wife

Couple's terrifying encounter with polar bear: Man injures while saving wife
Cher reveals shocking reason of her mom's divorce from fourth husband

Cher reveals shocking reason of her mom's divorce from fourth husband
Adam Thielen earns prestigious Walter Payton Man of the Year nomination

Adam Thielen earns prestigious Walter Payton Man of the Year nomination
Johnny Depp’s ex-wife Amber Heard is expecting second child
Johnny Depp’s ex-wife Amber Heard is expecting second child
‘The Simple Life’s Paris Hilton, Nicole Richie open up about past tabloid trauma
‘The Simple Life’s Paris Hilton, Nicole Richie open up about past tabloid trauma
Here's everything to know about ‘Unhinged with Chris Klemens’ host
Here's everything to know about ‘Unhinged with Chris Klemens’ host
Tulisa Contostavlos snubs ‘I'm A Celebrity’ final after heated argument with pals
Tulisa Contostavlos snubs ‘I'm A Celebrity’ final after heated argument with pals
Justin Baldoni reveals heartbreaking diagnosis at 40
Justin Baldoni reveals heartbreaking diagnosis at 40
Hugh Jackman’s ex-wife reacts to Sutton Foster romance
Hugh Jackman’s ex-wife reacts to Sutton Foster romance
Best celebrity weddings 2024: Couples who got married this year
Best celebrity weddings 2024: Couples who got married this year
Ariana Grande burst with emotions over Drew Barrymore’s meaningful gift
Ariana Grande burst with emotions over Drew Barrymore’s meaningful gift
Aydah Vlach: Everything to know about 'SmellyBellyTV' star
Aydah Vlach: Everything to know about 'SmellyBellyTV' star
Suki Waterhouse makes ‘silly’ confession after Robert Pattinson’s new interview
Suki Waterhouse makes ‘silly’ confession after Robert Pattinson’s new interview
Hugh Jackman kicks off Christmas season at Rockefeller Center
Hugh Jackman kicks off Christmas season at Rockefeller Center
Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras Tour’ book makes record after Billboard, Spotify milestones
Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras Tour’ book makes record after Billboard, Spotify milestones