Tyler Perry opens up about past ‘suicidal’ thoughts due to sexual abuse

Tyler Perry delivered an emotional speech at the Paley Honors Fall Gala, where he accepted the Paley Honors Award on Wednesday, December 4.
During the speech, the actor and filmmaker spoke about his experiences with childhood trauma and his recent intensive therapy sessions.
Perry shared that he had recently undergone intensive therapy at age 54 in Arizona.
"I did something for the first time in my life: I went into this intensive therapy in Arizona. And being in that moment in Arizona, I was able to really start to deal with something: the effects of trauma in my life,” he said in speech.
The Divorce in the Black director also made shocking revelation that he was once "suicidal” due to sexual abuse.
"Being raped by my neighbor's mother, and the man in the church who would put something into my heterosexual little-boy-arousal temple, a template that I would carry for my life," Perry said.
He went on to share, "and how that woman, the rape, and what that would do to me, and allow me to be stagnant in my ability to fully love."
Despite the challenges he faced, Perry emphasized that he has learned to heal and move forward.
He added, "But I survived, and I'm here. So I think that's enough to allow myself to be celebrated."
Tyler Perry was honored at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills, California.