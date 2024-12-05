Camilla vows to continue fight against domestic abuse despite health challenges

Queen Camilla expressed her deep concern about the persistence of domestic violence while attending a reception marking the 50th anniversary of the Women’s Aid charity.
The 77-year-old monarch, currently recovering from pneumonia and dealing with post-viral fatigue, reaffirmed her unwavering commitment to advocating for victims of domestic abuse.
Camilla, who has recently reduced her workload to focus on her recovery, spoke candidly to charity representatives and survivors at the event, acknowledging the progress made over the decades but lamenting the continued prevalence of domestic violence: “I am still a bit tired. It catches up a bit”. Many attendees congratulated the Queen on the success of her recent ITV documentary, Her Majesty the Queen: Behind Closed Doors, which explored her many years of work in the field.
One of the survivors who took part was Alice Liveing, who was abused by her partner at the age of 16. Miss Liveing, who is now a Women’s Aid ambassador, gave an update on the Queen's health after speaking with her.
She said: "I asked how she was feeling. She said she was feeling pretty tired but was trying to juggle some bits."
Despite her ongoing fatigue, the Queen made time to attend the reception at the Institute of Mechanical Engineers, just a stone’s throw from Clarence House, where she hailed the strides made by the charity over the last five decades.
Making some impromptu remarks before cutting a cake, she said: “If you think what's happening now compared to what was happening 50 years ago, you must all be incredibly proud of yourselves. I think so many people hadn't realised what domestic abuse was, especially then. It’s terrible that after 50 years, it still hasn't been eradicated, but we are making progress."