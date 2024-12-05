Adam Thielen earns prestigious Walter Payton Man of the Year nomination

Veteran NFL receiver had been named as the Carolina Panthers nominee for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award.
According to the Panthers, the American football wide receiver was nominated by his team on Thursday, December 5, 2024, to recognise his excellence on and off the field.
The Walter Payton Man of the Year Award basically honours NFL players who showed their excellence not only on the field but also off the field for their communities through philanthropy work.
The 34-year-old, after getting recognised by the Panthers and earning a nomination, said, “As my kids get a little older and understand what's going on and why we're receiving an award, It's not an award for what I'm doing on the football field.”
“It's an award of the impact (by) my family, our foundation, all the people that are involved, and then the people that supported it here in a new community to us, have supported our foundation, have been really cool," he continued.
Thielen and his wife, Caitlin, also founded the Thielen Foundation in 2018, aiming to “help serve, educate, and inspire those in need." They took this initiative with a thought to give back to the Minnesota communities that had given them a lot, but now, along with them, the foundation has expanded its efforts to the Carolinas.
The Foundation supports several programs, including "ChangeThruSport," the Masonic Children's Hospital, Salvation Army Christmas, football camps, scholarships, and more.
Furthermore, each of the 32 NFL teams has nominated one player, and every one of them will be honoured for their achievements during the week leading up to Super Bowl LVIII.
However, the winner of the 2024 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award will be announced during NFL Honor on February 6, Honours
Adam Thielen Trade
Adam Thielen was traded by the Minnesota Vikings on March 10, 2023, after nine seasons with the team. After getting released by the Vikings, he signed a three-year deal, from 2023 to 2025, with the Carolina Panthers.
Adam Thielen Contract
Adam Thielen signed a 3-year contract worth $25 million with the Carolina Panthers in 2023. His contract includes an $8.3 million signing bonus, $14 million guaranteed, and an $8.3 million average annual salary, reported Spotrac.
During the 2024 season, he earned a base salary of $5.5 million with a $2 million roster bonus and a workout bonus of $250,000, making his total salary for the year 2024 around $7.75 million.