Sports

Adam Thielen earns prestigious Walter Payton Man of the Year nomination

Carolina Panthers give special honour to wide receiver Adam Thielen for his commitment to the community

  • by Web Desk
  • December 05, 2024
Adam Thielen earns prestigious Walter Payton Man of the Year nomination
Adam Thielen earns prestigious Walter Payton Man of the Year nomination

 Veteran NFL receiver had been named as the Carolina Panthers nominee for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award.

According to the Panthers, the American football wide receiver was nominated by his team on Thursday, December 5, 2024, to recognise his excellence on and off the field.

The Walter Payton Man of the Year Award basically honours NFL players who showed their excellence not only on the field but also off the field for their communities through philanthropy work.

The 34-year-old, after getting recognised by the Panthers and earning a nomination, said, “As my kids get a little older and understand what's going on and why we're receiving an award, It's not an award for what I'm doing on the football field.”

“It's an award of the impact (by) my family, our foundation, all the people that are involved, and then the people that supported it here in a new community to us, have supported our foundation, have been really cool," he continued.

Thielen and his wife, Caitlin, also founded the Thielen Foundation in 2018, aiming to “help serve, educate, and inspire those in need." They took this initiative with a thought to give back to the Minnesota communities that had given them a lot, but now, along with them, the foundation has expanded its efforts to the Carolinas.

The Foundation supports several programs, including "ChangeThruSport," the Masonic Children's Hospital, Salvation Army Christmas, football camps, scholarships, and more.

Furthermore, each of the 32 NFL teams has nominated one player, and every one of them will be honoured for their achievements during the week leading up to Super Bowl LVIII.

However, the winner of the 2024 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award will be announced during NFL Honor on February 6, Honours

Adam Thielen Trade

Adam Thielen was traded by the Minnesota Vikings on March 10, 2023, after nine seasons with the team. After getting released by the Vikings, he signed a three-year deal, from 2023 to 2025, with the Carolina Panthers.

Adam Thielen Contract

Adam Thielen signed a 3-year contract worth $25 million with the Carolina Panthers in 2023. His contract includes an $8.3 million signing bonus, $14 million guaranteed, and an $8.3 million average annual salary, reported Spotrac.

During the 2024 season, he earned a base salary of $5.5 million with a $2 million roster bonus and a workout bonus of $250,000, making his total salary for the year 2024 around $7.75 million.

Camilla vows to continue fight against domestic abuse despite health challenges

Camilla vows to continue fight against domestic abuse despite health challenges
Couple's terrifying encounter with polar bear: Man injures while saving wife

Couple's terrifying encounter with polar bear: Man injures while saving wife
Cher reveals shocking reason of her mom's divorce from fourth husband

Cher reveals shocking reason of her mom's divorce from fourth husband
Adam Thielen earns prestigious Walter Payton Man of the Year nomination

Adam Thielen earns prestigious Walter Payton Man of the Year nomination
Charlotte Dujardin faces one-year suspension over horse whipping controversy
Charlotte Dujardin faces one-year suspension over horse whipping controversy
ICC meeting over 2025 Champions Trophy row: Mohsin Naqvi arrives in Dubai
ICC meeting over 2025 Champions Trophy row: Mohsin Naqvi arrives in Dubai
Suni Lee attends first ever New York Knicks game: ‘So much fun’
Suni Lee attends first ever New York Knicks game: ‘So much fun’
Novak Djokovic confirms first 2025 tournament appearance with coach Andy Murray
Novak Djokovic confirms first 2025 tournament appearance with coach Andy Murray
Bobby Abreu: Baseball legend who continues to inspire next generation
Bobby Abreu: Baseball legend who continues to inspire next generation
Don Bradman’s famous cap from 1947-48 series fetches record-breaking bid
Don Bradman’s famous cap from 1947-48 series fetches record-breaking bid
Pakistan creates history with first-ever blind T20 World Cup title
Pakistan creates history with first-ever blind T20 World Cup title
Djokovic ‘physically and mentally’ ready to challenge Sinner, Alcaraz, Zverev
Djokovic ‘physically and mentally’ ready to challenge Sinner, Alcaraz, Zverev
Neale Fraser, 19 Grand Slam winner and Davis Cup champion, dies at 91
Neale Fraser, 19 Grand Slam winner and Davis Cup champion, dies at 91
Panthers wide receiver Adam Thielen wows fans with 'incredible' catch: Watch
Panthers wide receiver Adam Thielen wows fans with 'incredible' catch: Watch
Suni Lee shows off custom NY Jets jersey with Darrelle Revis' iconic no. 24
Suni Lee shows off custom NY Jets jersey with Darrelle Revis' iconic no. 24
Wayne Rooney calls recent losses as 'toughest' week of his managerial career
Wayne Rooney calls recent losses as 'toughest' week of his managerial career