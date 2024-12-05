World

Couple's terrifying encounter with polar bear: Man injures while saving wife

Canadian man suffered severe injuries while protecting his wife from a polar bear

  • by Web Desk
  • December 05, 2024
A couple in Canada had a horrific encounter with a polar bear outside their house that left the husband severely injured.

According to CBS News, the police said that a man in Ontario was severely injured on Tuesday, December 3, 2024, after being attacked by a polar bear. 

Nishnawbe-Aski Police Service in a statement posted on social media said, “The man who leaped onto a polar bear to protect his wife from being mauled is recovering from serious injuries to his arm and legs but is expected to recover.”

As per the statement, the couple went out in search of their dogs at 5 a.m. when they encountered the polar bear in their driveway and the wild animal lunged at the woman.

“The woman slipped to the ground as her husband leaped onto the animal to prevent its attack. The bear then attacked the male, causing serious but non-life-threatening injuries to his arm and legs,” police added. 

