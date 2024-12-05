Harry attends New York party after dismissing divorce rumours with Meghan Markle

Prince Harry made headlines in New York as he attended a party on Wednesday after putting an end to swirling divorce rumours involving him and Meghan Markle.
Harry, 40, made two notable appearances while his wife Meghan attended a separate event on the opposite coast.
The Duke of Sussex, 40, began his day at The New York Times Dealbook Summit, where he candidly addressed ongoing speculation about his relationship with the Duchess of Sussex.
In the evening, Harry attended the opening of an art exhibition at the Ki Smith Gallery, supporting Sentebale, the African charity he co-founded in 2006 to assist vulnerable children affected by HIV.
While Harry was busy on the East Coast, Meghan, 42, turned heads in Los Angeles, attending a glamorous gala at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel alongside their close friend Tyler Perry.
Despite being 2,500 miles apart, their individual appearances sparked conversation about their separate commitments.
At the Dealbook Summit, Harry humorously dismissed the rumours about their marriage, addressing the public's obsession with their relationship.
He poked fun at the speculation, quipping about the many times they’ve been rumored to have divorced or moved homes.
These separate events highlighted the couple’s evolving focus on their individual projects and charitable endeavors, with Harry continuing his advocacy through Sentebale and Meghan showcasing her support for meaningful causes in Los Angeles.
"Apparently we've bought or moved house 10, 12 times. We've apparently divorced maybe 10, 12 times as well. So it's just like, 'what?'," he said, laughing.
The duke expressed sympathy for those spreading rumours online, stating: "The people I feel most sorry about are the trolls."
"Their hopes are just built and built, and it's like, 'Yes, yes, yes, yes, yes', and then it doesn't happen. So I feel sorry for them. Genuinely, I do."
He emphasised his focus remains on "being the best husband and the best dad that I can be."
The duke also confirmed he has no immediate plans to return to the UK with his family, citing ongoing security concerns.
The couple’s separate engagements align with reports that they are focusing on developing their individual business ventures and charitable initiatives.