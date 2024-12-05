Royal

Harry attends New York party after dismissing divorce rumours with Meghan Markle

Harry made two notable appearances while his wife Meghan attended a separate event

  • by Web Desk
  • December 05, 2024
The duke also confirmed he has no immediate plans to return to the UK
The duke also confirmed he has no immediate plans to return to the UK 

Prince Harry made headlines in New York as he attended a party on Wednesday after putting an end to swirling divorce rumours involving him and Meghan Markle.

Harry, 40, made two notable appearances while his wife Meghan attended a separate event on the opposite coast.

The Duke of Sussex, 40, began his day at The New York Times Dealbook Summit, where he candidly addressed ongoing speculation about his relationship with the Duchess of Sussex. 

In the evening, Harry attended the opening of an art exhibition at the Ki Smith Gallery, supporting Sentebale, the African charity he co-founded in 2006 to assist vulnerable children affected by HIV.

While Harry was busy on the East Coast, Meghan, 42, turned heads in Los Angeles, attending a glamorous gala at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel alongside their close friend Tyler Perry. 

Despite being 2,500 miles apart, their individual appearances sparked conversation about their separate commitments.

At the Dealbook Summit, Harry humorously dismissed the rumours about their marriage, addressing the public's obsession with their relationship. 

He poked fun at the speculation, quipping about the many times they’ve been rumored to have divorced or moved homes.

These separate events highlighted the couple’s evolving focus on their individual projects and charitable endeavors, with Harry continuing his advocacy through Sentebale and Meghan showcasing her support for meaningful causes in Los Angeles.

"Apparently we've bought or moved house 10, 12 times. We've apparently divorced maybe 10, 12 times as well. So it's just like, 'what?'," he said, laughing.

The duke expressed sympathy for those spreading rumours online, stating: "The people I feel most sorry about are the trolls."

"Their hopes are just built and built, and it's like, 'Yes, yes, yes, yes, yes', and then it doesn't happen. So I feel sorry for them. Genuinely, I do."

He emphasised his focus remains on "being the best husband and the best dad that I can be."

The duke also confirmed he has no immediate plans to return to the UK with his family, citing ongoing security concerns.

The couple’s separate engagements align with reports that they are focusing on developing their individual business ventures and charitable initiatives.

Camilla vows to continue fight against domestic abuse despite health challenges

Camilla vows to continue fight against domestic abuse despite health challenges
Couple's terrifying encounter with polar bear: Man injures while saving wife

Couple's terrifying encounter with polar bear: Man injures while saving wife
Cher reveals shocking reason of her mom's divorce from fourth husband

Cher reveals shocking reason of her mom's divorce from fourth husband
Adam Thielen earns prestigious Walter Payton Man of the Year nomination

Adam Thielen earns prestigious Walter Payton Man of the Year nomination
Prince Harry accused of ‘only mixing with upper classes’ on official visits
Prince Harry accused of ‘only mixing with upper classes’ on official visits
Camilla vows to continue fight against domestic abuse despite health challenges
Camilla vows to continue fight against domestic abuse despite health challenges
Meghan Markle hints at sadness over relationship with estranged father
Meghan Markle hints at sadness over relationship with estranged father
Queen Mary’s daughter Princess Josephine makes secret acting debut
Queen Mary’s daughter Princess Josephine makes secret acting debut
Princess Anne almost breaks Royal protocol in oops moment: Watch
Princess Anne almost breaks Royal protocol in oops moment: Watch
Meghan Markle receives surprise honour in UK amid 'truly magical celebration'
Meghan Markle receives surprise honour in UK amid 'truly magical celebration'
Meghan Markle grooves with Kerry Washington at 2024 Paley Honors Fall gala
Meghan Markle grooves with Kerry Washington at 2024 Paley Honors Fall gala
Prince Harry, William celebrate huge milestone with emotional statements
Prince Harry, William celebrate huge milestone with emotional statements
Kate Middleton deepens bond with King Charles amid Queen Camilla’s illness
Kate Middleton deepens bond with King Charles amid Queen Camilla’s illness
Royal Family mourns loss of beloved family member at age 87
Royal Family mourns loss of beloved family member at age 87
King Charles issues statement after Prince Harry's heartbreaking confession
King Charles issues statement after Prince Harry's heartbreaking confession
Prince Harry gives emotional reason for not returning to UK amid Royal rift
Prince Harry gives emotional reason for not returning to UK amid Royal rift