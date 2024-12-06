Royal

Prince Harry accused of ‘only mixing with upper classes’ on official visits

The documentary 'Harry - The Lost Prince' was made by award-winning filmmaker Ulrike Grunewald

  • by Web Desk
  • December 06, 2024


Prince Harry has been accused of “only mixing with upper-class” individuals during his official visits abroad.

The accusations were made by Dai Davies, a former Head of Royal Protection and Divisional Commander in the Metropolitan Police.

"In Colombia, although there are very rich people there, the vast majority, 85 per cent or 90 per cent, are very poor,"he said in documentary, Harry - The Lost Prince, which aired on the ZDF network.

Davies continued, "And what I've noticed of these tours, he mixes with the upper classes. He doesn't really, apart from carefree orchestrated areas where he mixes with so-called the 'normal people' – well they're not."

“These are carefully orchestrated campaigns as far as I can see… I look quite dispassionately at the evidence and the evidence I've seen is, it's all about Harry and Meghan. It's very little to do with an actual alleged rationale for going there," he added.

Harry - The Lost Prince was made by award-winning filmmaker Ulrike Grunewald, in which he interviewed the couple's Montecito neighbors, royal experts and former acquaintances to explore Prince Harry's struggles within the Royal Family.

