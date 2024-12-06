THIS huge shipwreck found in Kenya might be Vasco da Gama’s lost treasure

A recent analysis revealed that a ship discovered off the coast in Kenya, near the city of Malindi in 2013 might be related to Vasco da Gama.
As per Smithsonian Magazine, a team of researchers published an analysis of the wreck in the Journal of Maritime Archaeology, revealing that the vessel may be the Sao Jorge, a galleon from da Gama’s last voyage that sank in 1524.
After receiving a tip from local fisherman, Caesar Bita, an underwater archaeologist at the National Museums of Kenya, began exploring the site.
Over the following years, he recovered elephant tusks and copper ingots from the wreck.
Last March, Bita invited Filipe Castro, a maritime archaeologist from the University of Coimbra in Portugal, to investigate the site.
Castro tells Live Science’s Tom Metcalfe, “It is a treasure. I think this is a unique shipwreck.”
“It is larger than what we imagined for an early 16th-century ship,” Castro tells Artnet. “It is enormous. The first feeling you get when you look at it is that it is going to take time to dig it. Carefully, minding the details.”
The vessel is situated about 1,600 feet from the shore, resting just 20 feet below the surface.
As per the outlet, it is one of eight known Portuguese shipwrecks from this era discovered in the region.
If confirmed, it could be one of the oldest European shipwrecks in the Indian Ocean.
The researchers hope to explore the site further and, eventually, turn it into an underwater museum to help people learn about the ship and da Gama’s voyages.