Danny Amendola gives fans 'stylish' sneak peek of his new project

Danny Amendola recently got fans buzzing by sharing a sneak peek of his latest project on social media.
Sharing a mirror selfie on his story, he offered a subtle hint about what he’s been working on.
In the picture, he can be seen wearing a white coat, black pants and white joggers, which complement his personality perfectly.
His story featured a tag for a vodka brand, suggesting he was preparing for a brand shoot.
Although the full details remain under wraps, whatever he’s up to, it’s bound to be as cool as his outfit!
Danny Amendola net worth:
He has an estimated net worth between $8 million and $13 million.
Amendola’s net worth in 2024 consists of earnings from successful career as a professional footballer and his appearance on TV. Amendola is most famous for his career as an NFL star.
Aside from football, Amendola grew his income through modeling and media appearances.
Danny Amendola height:
Danny Amendola is 5 feet 10 inches (178 cm) tall, which is around average for an NFL wide receiver.