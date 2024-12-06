Sports

Danny Amendola gives fans 'stylish' sneak peek of his new project

Danny Amendola has an estimated net worth between $8 million and $13 million

  • by Web Desk
  • December 06, 2024
Danny Amendola gives fans stylish sneak peek of his new project
Danny Amendola gives fans 'stylish' sneak peek of his new project

Danny Amendola recently got fans buzzing by sharing a sneak peek of his latest project on social media.

Sharing a mirror selfie on his story, he offered a subtle hint about what he’s been working on.

In the picture, he can be seen wearing a white coat, black pants and white joggers, which complement his personality perfectly.

His story featured a tag for a vodka brand
His story featured a tag for a vodka brand

His story featured a tag for a vodka brand, suggesting he was preparing for a brand shoot.

Although the full details remain under wraps, whatever he’s up to, it’s bound to be as cool as his outfit!

Danny Amendola net worth:

He has an estimated net worth between $8 million and $13 million.

Amendola’s net worth in 2024 consists of earnings from successful career as a professional footballer and his appearance on TV. Amendola is most famous for his career as an NFL star.

Aside from football, Amendola grew his income through modeling and media appearances.

Danny Amendola height:

Danny Amendola is 5 feet 10 inches (178 cm) tall, which is around average for an NFL wide receiver.

Danny Amendola gives fans 'stylish' sneak peek of his new project

Danny Amendola gives fans 'stylish' sneak peek of his new project
Geminid meteor shower: Get ready for dazzling sky show next weekend

Geminid meteor shower: Get ready for dazzling sky show next weekend
New research exposes 'alarming' connection between air pollution and cancer risk

New research exposes 'alarming' connection between air pollution and cancer risk
French President Macron aims to appoint new PM before Notre-Dame reopening

French President Macron aims to appoint new PM before Notre-Dame reopening
Adam Thielen earns prestigious Walter Payton Man of the Year nomination
Adam Thielen earns prestigious Walter Payton Man of the Year nomination
Charlotte Dujardin faces one-year suspension over horse whipping controversy
Charlotte Dujardin faces one-year suspension over horse whipping controversy
ICC meeting over 2025 Champions Trophy row: Mohsin Naqvi arrives in Dubai
ICC meeting over 2025 Champions Trophy row: Mohsin Naqvi arrives in Dubai
Suni Lee attends first ever New York Knicks game: ‘So much fun’
Suni Lee attends first ever New York Knicks game: ‘So much fun’
Novak Djokovic confirms first 2025 tournament appearance with coach Andy Murray
Novak Djokovic confirms first 2025 tournament appearance with coach Andy Murray
Bobby Abreu: Baseball legend who continues to inspire next generation
Bobby Abreu: Baseball legend who continues to inspire next generation
Don Bradman’s famous cap from 1947-48 series fetches record-breaking bid
Don Bradman’s famous cap from 1947-48 series fetches record-breaking bid
Pakistan creates history with first-ever blind T20 World Cup title
Pakistan creates history with first-ever blind T20 World Cup title
Djokovic ‘physically and mentally’ ready to challenge Sinner, Alcaraz, Zverev
Djokovic ‘physically and mentally’ ready to challenge Sinner, Alcaraz, Zverev
Neale Fraser, 19 Grand Slam winner and Davis Cup champion, dies at 91
Neale Fraser, 19 Grand Slam winner and Davis Cup champion, dies at 91
Panthers wide receiver Adam Thielen wows fans with 'incredible' catch: Watch
Panthers wide receiver Adam Thielen wows fans with 'incredible' catch: Watch
Suni Lee shows off custom NY Jets jersey with Darrelle Revis' iconic no. 24
Suni Lee shows off custom NY Jets jersey with Darrelle Revis' iconic no. 24