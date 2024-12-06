South Korea President Yoon’s key ally withdraws support, faces impeachment

World

South Korean President Yook Suk Yeol imposed first martial law in over four decades on December 3, 2024

  December 06, 2024
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol faced impeachment as the head of South Korea's ruling party Yook Suk Yeol voiced to suspend his duties.

On December 3, the President imposed the first martial law in over four decades.

He assured that he will rebuild a free and democratic country through martial law.

The People Power Party (PPP) leader Han Dong-hoon called for the "swift suspension" of Yoon's duties during an urgent party meeting on Friday.

He also alleged that Yoon tried to arrest prominent lawmakers, accusing them of being "anti-state forces."

Han explained, "President Yoon has not acknowledged that the illegal martial law was a mistake. If President Yoon continues to carry out his duties, there is a significant risk of a recurrence of such extreme actions which could pose a great threat to the Republic of Korea and its people.”

In response to the failed martial law attempt, Yoon noted that it was necessary to "crush anti-state forces" and "protect constitutional order."

Opposition lawmakers, who hold a majority in the National Assembly, plan to vote on Yoon's impeachment late Saturday.

Yoon would get immediately suspended if he is impeached.

