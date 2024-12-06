Tsunami scare ends as 7.0 earthquake strikes near California coast

World

A strong 7.0 magnitude earthquake has struck off the coast of northern California

  • December 06, 2024
A tsunami warning issued after a powerful 7.0-magnitude earthquake struck off the California coast has been canceled.

As per BBC, the US Geological Survey shared that a strong 7.0 magnitude earthquake has struck off the coast of northern California.

After a high-magnitude earthquake hit the region, a tsunami warning was initially issued along the coasts of both northern California and southern Oregon - an area of 4.7 million population, but the warning was revoked later.

A small city in Humboldt County about 260 miles (418km) north of San Francisco, which is the closest to the town of Ferndale, California was affected with the earthquake.

However, the local officials reported no casualties or major destruction in the aftermath of the quake, which is one of only nine such 7-magnitude quakes to strike globally this year.

The officials shared that the effects of the quake were falling off shelves and power briefly went out for many residents.

Notably, Todd Dunaway, a witness who was eating lunch in his home in Fortuna, California when the earthquake hit shared, "It literally felt like standing on a giant waterbed.”

He added, "The noise of rattling windows, creaking walls, falling dishes and decorations added to the drama and scariness of it all as it is happening. Naturally - you can't help wonder as it is happening 'Is this the really big one?'"

