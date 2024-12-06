Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas jetting off to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia 

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas will be gracing the prestigious Red Sea International Film Festival on December 11, 2024.
The Red Sea Festival has been scheduled to take place from December 5 to 14 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia where many renowned personalities will discuss stories with cinema lovers and the industry executives.
They will join the already star-studded lineup of speakers for the In Conversation segment, which includes Ranbir Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor.
The fourth edition of the Red Sea Film Festival will also see other speakers like Emily Blunt, Aamir Khan, Olivia Wilde, Michelle Yeoh, and more.
While preparations for the star-studded event are going on in full swing, the doting parents of Malti Marie Chopra Jonas are currently enjoying the December season in New York.
Recently, Chopra and Nick enjoyed a date night at celebrity chef Vikas Khanna’s restaurant, Bungalow.
On December 5, Vikas documented the surreal moment with the pair and the guests. In the caption, the chef wrote, “Thank you our DESI QUEEN for all your support, love, kindness & inspiring us. Thank you for representing us to the World & showing the path to generations to come. Team Bungalow.”
On the work front, Priyanka Chopra wrapped two films, Heads of State and The Bluff this year as well.
She has the female-oriented Bollywood movie Jee Le Zaraa in the lineup, but the project is currently on hold.