Trending

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas jetting off to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

Power couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are set to fly to Jeddah very soon

  • by Web Desk
  • December 06, 2024
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas jetting off to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas jetting off to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia 

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas will be gracing the prestigious Red Sea International Film Festival on December 11, 2024. 

The Red Sea Festival has been scheduled to take place from December 5 to 14 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia where many renowned personalities will discuss stories with cinema lovers and the industry executives.

They will join the already star-studded lineup of speakers for the In Conversation segment, which includes Ranbir Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor. 

The fourth edition of the Red Sea Film Festival will also see other speakers like Emily Blunt, Aamir Khan, Olivia Wilde, Michelle Yeoh, and more.

While preparations for the star-studded event are going on in full swing, the doting parents of Malti Marie Chopra Jonas are currently enjoying the December season in New York.

Recently, Chopra and Nick enjoyed a date night at celebrity chef Vikas Khanna’s restaurant, Bungalow.

On December 5, Vikas documented the surreal moment with the pair and the guests. In the caption, the chef wrote, “Thank you our DESI QUEEN for all your support, love, kindness & inspiring us. Thank you for representing us to the World & showing the path to generations to come. Team Bungalow.”


On the work front, Priyanka Chopra wrapped two films, Heads of State and The Bluff this year as well.

She has the female-oriented Bollywood movie Jee Le Zaraa in the lineup, but the project is currently on hold. 

Tennis expert sets record straight on Federer, Nadal, Djokovic ‘Goat’ debate

Tennis expert sets record straight on Federer, Nadal, Djokovic ‘Goat’ debate
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas jetting off to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas jetting off to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

Billie Eilish gives major title to ‘greatest of all time' Rihanna

Billie Eilish gives major title to ‘greatest of all time' Rihanna
Sabrina Carpenter beau Barry Keoghan explains battle with trust issues

Sabrina Carpenter beau Barry Keoghan explains battle with trust issues
Allu Arjun booked over woman’s death during ‘Pushpa 2’ premiere
Allu Arjun booked over woman’s death during ‘Pushpa 2’ premiere
Saima Noor joins Humayun Saeed, Sajal Aly for ‘Main Manto Nahi Hoon’
Saima Noor joins Humayun Saeed, Sajal Aly for ‘Main Manto Nahi Hoon’
Ayeza Khan set to conquer hearts in ‘ Humraaz’ with Zahid Ahmed, Feroze Khan
Ayeza Khan set to conquer hearts in ‘ Humraaz’ with Zahid Ahmed, Feroze Khan
Triptii Dimri beats SRK, Alia Bhatt to claim India’s Most Popular Star of 2024
Triptii Dimri beats SRK, Alia Bhatt to claim India’s Most Popular Star of 2024
Shah Rukh Khan, Leonardo DiCaprio crossover film stalled for THIS reason
Shah Rukh Khan, Leonardo DiCaprio crossover film stalled for THIS reason
Atif Aslam treats Dhaka to unforgettable evening
Atif Aslam treats Dhaka to unforgettable evening
Priyanka Chopra teases exciting updates on 'Jee Le Zaraa'
Priyanka Chopra teases exciting updates on 'Jee Le Zaraa'
Fahad Mustafa achieves historic milestone: 'I am deeply honoured'
Fahad Mustafa achieves historic milestone: 'I am deeply honoured'
Hrithik Roshan cheers for his girlfriend Saba Azad's latest gig
Hrithik Roshan cheers for his girlfriend Saba Azad's latest gig
Mahira Khan makes candid confession about depression: 'it’s a disease'
Mahira Khan makes candid confession about depression: 'it’s a disease'
Sheheryar Munawar Siddiqui breaks silence on his marriage in December
Sheheryar Munawar Siddiqui breaks silence on his marriage in December
Muneeb Butt shares his two cents on dating: 'I do not get it'
Muneeb Butt shares his two cents on dating: 'I do not get it'