Billie Eilish gives major title to 'greatest of all time' Rihanna

Billie Eilish gets candid about her ‘dream collaboration’ with ‘idol’ Rihanna

  by Web Desk
  December 06, 2024
Billie Eilish has hailed Rihanna as “the greatest of all time” after she called the pop icon her “dream collaborator.”

In late October, the 36-year-old songstress praised Billie during a chat with Access Hollywood's kid correspondent Lyla at the launch of RiRi's Fenty X Puma collection.

The host asked about her “dream collaborator” and she replied, “If I could only do a song with Billie Eilish. She's so good.”

Now, the What Was I Made For? hitmaker gave her “idol” a major title in her profile for Complex Magazine.

Billie said, “I literally thought it was AI, first of all. I've never met Rihanna. She's literally my idol. She's the greatest of all time. She's my complete dream collab. I don't even answer that question when people are like, “Who would you like to collab with?” But I always think Rihanna.”

The Happier Than Ever singer added, “I'm not going to say that, though! Why would I say that?! It's not real. I would think, like, “She probably doesn't even like me,” I've never heard from her and I've never had any interaction with her, so why would I have ever even thought about it?”

Billie ended the interview on a note that she would do “anything” for pop queen Rihanna.

