Kate Middleton finally reveals Christmas Carol Service theme with rare photo

Kate Middleton shared beautiful and emotional theme of Christmas Carol Service.
Just hours before the highly anticipated pre-Christmas Royal event, Princess Kate has finally unveiled this year's Carol service's theme with a "brilliant illustration."
Kate shared an illustration which featured a group of people, including kids, standing hand-in-hand in cozy winter clothes in front of Buckingham Palace.
The text written on the illustration read, "How did I help?", "you were by my side, which was everything" revealing the theme of this year's Christmas Carol Service.
"Looking forward to tomorrow’s Together at Christmas Carol Service at Westminster Abbey, celebrating love and empathy this festive season," read the caption alongside the illustration.
Kensington palace extended gratitude to the artists for their thoughtful artwork, noting, "Thank you @charliemackesy for bringing this year’s theme to life with a brilliant illustration!"
Princess Kate is set to host the Christmas Carol Service on December 6, 2024, at Westminster Abbey in London.
It is pertinent to mention, Kate Middleton who was diagnosed with cancer in January this year, beat the disease after completing her chemotherapy in September.