Royal

Kate Middleton finally reveals Christmas Carol Service theme with rare photo

Princess Kate shares heart-touching message ahead of Christmas Carol Service with 'brilliant illustration'

  • by Web Desk
  • December 06, 2024

Kate Middleton finally reveals Christmas Carol Service theme with rare photo


Kate Middleton shared beautiful and emotional theme of Christmas Carol Service.

Just hours before the highly anticipated pre-Christmas Royal event, Princess Kate has finally unveiled this year's Carol service's theme with a "brilliant illustration."

Kate shared an illustration which featured a group of people, including kids, standing hand-in-hand in cozy winter clothes in front of Buckingham Palace.

The text written on the illustration read, "How did I help?", "you were by my side, which was everything" revealing the theme of this year's Christmas Carol Service.

"Looking forward to tomorrow’s Together at Christmas Carol Service at Westminster Abbey, celebrating love and empathy this festive season," read the caption alongside the illustration.

Kate Middleton finally reveals Christmas Carol Service theme with rare photo

Kensington palace extended gratitude to the artists for their thoughtful artwork, noting, "Thank you @charliemackesy for bringing this year’s theme to life with a brilliant illustration!"

Princess Kate is set to host the Christmas Carol Service on December 6, 2024, at Westminster Abbey in London.

It is pertinent to mention, Kate Middleton who was diagnosed with cancer in January this year, beat the disease after completing her chemotherapy in September. 

Ushna Shah offers peek inside lazy mornings in Nathia Gali

Ushna Shah offers peek inside lazy mornings in Nathia Gali

Sabrina Carpenter makes first appearance in chic style after Barry Keoghan split

Sabrina Carpenter makes first appearance in chic style after Barry Keoghan split
Duchess Sophie receives key royal's title ahead of Kate's Carol Concert

Duchess Sophie receives key royal's title ahead of Kate's Carol Concert
Inside Travis Kelce’s ‘extra special’ plans for Taylor Swift’s 35th birthday

Inside Travis Kelce’s ‘extra special’ plans for Taylor Swift’s 35th birthday
Duchess Sophie receives key royal's title ahead of Kate's Carol Concert
Duchess Sophie receives key royal's title ahead of Kate's Carol Concert
Prince Harry fulfils Princess Diana’s major wish with Archie, Lilibet
Prince Harry fulfils Princess Diana’s major wish with Archie, Lilibet
Prince Harry rejects Kate Middleton's olive branch with shocking confession
Prince Harry rejects Kate Middleton's olive branch with shocking confession
Princess Beatrice’s husband shares special statement amid Andrew drama
Princess Beatrice’s husband shares special statement amid Andrew drama
Prince Harry accused of ‘only mixing with upper classes’ on official visits
Prince Harry accused of ‘only mixing with upper classes’ on official visits
Harry attends New York party after dismissing divorce rumours with Meghan Markle
Harry attends New York party after dismissing divorce rumours with Meghan Markle
Camilla vows to continue fight against domestic abuse despite health challenges
Camilla vows to continue fight against domestic abuse despite health challenges
Meghan Markle hints at sadness over relationship with estranged father
Meghan Markle hints at sadness over relationship with estranged father
Queen Mary’s daughter Princess Josephine makes secret acting debut
Queen Mary’s daughter Princess Josephine makes secret acting debut
Princess Anne almost breaks Royal protocol in oops moment: Watch
Princess Anne almost breaks Royal protocol in oops moment: Watch
Meghan Markle receives surprise honour in UK amid 'truly magical celebration'
Meghan Markle receives surprise honour in UK amid 'truly magical celebration'
Meghan Markle grooves with Kerry Washington at 2024 Paley Honors Fall gala
Meghan Markle grooves with Kerry Washington at 2024 Paley Honors Fall gala