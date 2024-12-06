Trending

Mahira Khan's sweet gesture towards cancer patients goes viral 

Mahira Khan stepped out to meet cancer warriors!

On Instagram, the Bin Roye actress shared a thread of pictures from her visit to Umeed Par on Friday, a non-profit organisation where she met with the brave kids.

In the photos, Khan showered all the love and care at the children and made them feel at home with her presence.

Alongside the carousel, the Verna star captioned, “What a day this was.. to meet all these warrior children, their brave heart parents and the angel staff at the hospital.”


She continued, “It’s a blessing and a privilege to be invited to bring any sort of comfort and joy to all of them. Ironically, i am the one who walks away with joy and strength. They fill my heart with gratitude.”

“This day was even more special because I was going there with of an organisation that my jaaan childhood bestie Sana @sanahafeezsheikh has started with 4 other incredible women,” the Raees actress revealed.

Khan then further expressed gratitude saying, “Sana, like I said that day, this is what you were born to do! No one else I can imagine doing this. Thank you for @umeed_parr I’m in awe of all of you. May Allah give shifa to all those who are suffering. Ameen.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Mahira Khan has a new romantic film Love Guru lined up with Humayun Saeed playing the hero. 

