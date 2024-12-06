Royal

Prince Harry rejects Kate Middleton's olive branch with shocking confession

Princess Kate dealt fresh blow from Prince Harry before her Christmas Carol Service appearance

  • by Web Desk
  • December 06, 2024

Prince Harry rejects Kate Middleton's olive branch with shocking confession


Prince Harry has finally revealed his plans regarding UK return or extended stay in the US, a few days after Kate Middleton's subtle olive branch.

The Princess of Wales, who is set to host the Christmas Carol Service on December 6, at Westminster Abbey, London shared a heartfelt letter a few days back emphasising on the importance of love, kindness and forgiveness.

Kate's message was widely praised and was dubbed as a subtle olive branch to her estranged brother-in-law, who left the UK in 2020 and moved to the US with wife Meghan Markle. 

However, during a candid conversation with NYT's editor and columnist Andrew Ross Sorkin Harry expressed his desire to stay in the US with his two kids Archie and Lilibet.

Harry said, "I very much enjoy living here and bringing my kids up here. It’s a part of my life that I never thought I was going to live."

The Duke of Sussex added, "I feel as though it's the life that my mom wanted for me.  To be able to do the things I'm able to do with my kids that I undoubtedly wouldn't be able to do in the U.K. — it's huge."

"That is a fantastic opportunity and I'm hugely grateful for that," Harry noted.

Now a royal expert Katie Nicholl has explained how this statement from Harry could be heartbreaking for peacemaker Kate Middleton amid Duke’s prolonged feud with her husband Prince William.

 "The problem has been that Kate's been thrown under the bus by Harry, he's said hurtful things about her, he's brought the children into the narrative," Nicholl noted.

For those unversed, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have not been on speaking terms with the Royal Family since duke's controversial ,memoir, Spare, in which he made personal attacks on Kate, William, King Charles and Queen Camilla.

Ushna Shah offers peek inside lazy mornings in Nathia Gali

Ushna Shah offers peek inside lazy mornings in Nathia Gali

Sabrina Carpenter makes first appearance in chic style after Barry Keoghan split

Sabrina Carpenter makes first appearance in chic style after Barry Keoghan split
Duchess Sophie receives key royal's title ahead of Kate's Carol Concert

Duchess Sophie receives key royal's title ahead of Kate's Carol Concert
Inside Travis Kelce’s ‘extra special’ plans for Taylor Swift’s 35th birthday

Inside Travis Kelce’s ‘extra special’ plans for Taylor Swift’s 35th birthday
Duchess Sophie receives key royal's title ahead of Kate's Carol Concert
Duchess Sophie receives key royal's title ahead of Kate's Carol Concert
Prince Harry fulfils Princess Diana’s major wish with Archie, Lilibet
Prince Harry fulfils Princess Diana’s major wish with Archie, Lilibet
Princess Beatrice’s husband shares special statement amid Andrew drama
Princess Beatrice’s husband shares special statement amid Andrew drama
Kate Middleton finally reveals Christmas Carol Service theme with rare photo
Kate Middleton finally reveals Christmas Carol Service theme with rare photo
Prince Harry accused of ‘only mixing with upper classes’ on official visits
Prince Harry accused of ‘only mixing with upper classes’ on official visits
Harry attends New York party after dismissing divorce rumours with Meghan Markle
Harry attends New York party after dismissing divorce rumours with Meghan Markle
Camilla vows to continue fight against domestic abuse despite health challenges
Camilla vows to continue fight against domestic abuse despite health challenges
Meghan Markle hints at sadness over relationship with estranged father
Meghan Markle hints at sadness over relationship with estranged father
Queen Mary’s daughter Princess Josephine makes secret acting debut
Queen Mary’s daughter Princess Josephine makes secret acting debut
Princess Anne almost breaks Royal protocol in oops moment: Watch
Princess Anne almost breaks Royal protocol in oops moment: Watch
Meghan Markle receives surprise honour in UK amid 'truly magical celebration'
Meghan Markle receives surprise honour in UK amid 'truly magical celebration'
Meghan Markle grooves with Kerry Washington at 2024 Paley Honors Fall gala
Meghan Markle grooves with Kerry Washington at 2024 Paley Honors Fall gala