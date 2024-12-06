Prince Harry rejects Kate Middleton's olive branch with shocking confession

Prince Harry has finally revealed his plans regarding UK return or extended stay in the US, a few days after Kate Middleton's subtle olive branch.
The Princess of Wales, who is set to host the Christmas Carol Service on December 6, at Westminster Abbey, London shared a heartfelt letter a few days back emphasising on the importance of love, kindness and forgiveness.
Kate's message was widely praised and was dubbed as a subtle olive branch to her estranged brother-in-law, who left the UK in 2020 and moved to the US with wife Meghan Markle.
However, during a candid conversation with NYT's editor and columnist Andrew Ross Sorkin Harry expressed his desire to stay in the US with his two kids Archie and Lilibet.
Harry said, "I very much enjoy living here and bringing my kids up here. It’s a part of my life that I never thought I was going to live."
The Duke of Sussex added, "I feel as though it's the life that my mom wanted for me. To be able to do the things I'm able to do with my kids that I undoubtedly wouldn't be able to do in the U.K. — it's huge."
"That is a fantastic opportunity and I'm hugely grateful for that," Harry noted.
Now a royal expert Katie Nicholl has explained how this statement from Harry could be heartbreaking for peacemaker Kate Middleton amid Duke’s prolonged feud with her husband Prince William.
"The problem has been that Kate's been thrown under the bus by Harry, he's said hurtful things about her, he's brought the children into the narrative," Nicholl noted.
For those unversed, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have not been on speaking terms with the Royal Family since duke's controversial ,memoir, Spare, in which he made personal attacks on Kate, William, King Charles and Queen Camilla.