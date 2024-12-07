Taylor Swift drops top 3 major revelations from ‘Eras Tour’ book

Taylor Swift has made some bombshell revelations in her record breaking Eras Tour book.
As per Associated Press report, the Grammy-winner’s Eras Tour book sold 814,000 copies in its first weekend, making it the top-selling book of the week.
It also became the most successful publishing launch of the year according to the media outlet.
Let’s take a look at top three biggest revelations Taylor made in her hit memoir.
Taylor Swift’s favourite moment of the concert:
Taylor Swift revealed in her book that performing Vigilante Shit from Midnights album is her “favorite moment of the night.”
She wrote, “It’s just the most fun I’ve ever had, that one. The chair choreography! The catty, vengeful, mischievous personas we get to try on and play with.”
Taylor Swift added ‘TTPD’ era in shows:
Taylor Swift has explained the entire process of adding The Tortured Poets Department era in her concerts.
While talking about conceptualising and rehearsing, the pop icon penned, “I wanted it to be minimalist, white, stark and bold. There was nothing else in the show like it, and it was such an exciting challenge to try to improve upon a show I already loved.”
Taylor noted, “It was ambitious as hell but we pulled it off, creating what I think is the most dramatic, cathartic, female-rage driven part of the night.”
Taylor Swift rehearsals for surprise mashups:
Taylor Swift planned to perform mashups of multiple songs during her Eras Tour shows.
She penned in hit memoir, “I started mashing up 2 or 3 songs that go together thematically or rhythmically, so by the end of the tour I was playing between 4-5 mashed up songs a night in the acoustic set.”
Her famous mashup was Cassandra, Mad Woman and I Did Something Bad.
Taylor explained the tiring process, “It takes a lot of rehearsing to get the mashups just right, but when the crowd screams like crazy when I transition into a new song, it’s beyond worth the prep time involved.”
Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour Book featured over 500 photos and anecdotes from her record-breaking 20-month tour that covered five continents.