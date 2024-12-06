Sabrina Carpenter makes first appearance in chic style after Barry Keoghan split

Entertainment

Barry Keoghan reportedly broken up with Sabrina Carpenter on December 03

  • by Web Desk
  • December 06, 2024
Sabrina Carpenter turned heads in a flirty, furry ensemble during her first public outing following her split from Barry Keoghan.

As per PEOPLE, the Please Please Please crooner was spotted in New York City on December 05, while heading to the premiere of A Nonsense Christmas.

She served the looks in her black and white winter ensemble as she wore a Chanel Karl Lagerfeld 1994 design of a black-and-white faux fur cashmere dress.

The mini dress made a statement, with its black bodice and bold black-and-white faux fur trim in a diagonal design.

She complimented her look with a cropped black faux fur coat, embellishing along the cuffs, collar and pockets.

Carpenter chose to wear black open-toe pumps that featured a white faux fur detail on the toe.

For her monochrome ensemble, she opted for deep dark red lipstick and rosy pink blush that blended into her shimmery pink eye shadow look.

She left her lock open in a signature blonde hair in a half-up, half-down look with loose curls.

To note, the Espresso singer attended the red carpet of her first Christmas special, which is set to premiere on Netflix on Friday, December. 6.

Carpenter's recent outing came after a source disclosed on December 03 that she and Barry Keoghan have parted ways.

"They are both young and career-focused, so they've decided to take a break.” the insider said.

The couple initially ignited the rumours after they were spotted grabbing dinner together in Los Angeles in early December 2023.

