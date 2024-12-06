Kareena Kapoor exudes glam at Red Sea Film Festival opening night 

Trending

'Singham Again' actress Kareena Kapoor is attending the Red Sea Film Festival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

  by Web Desk
  December 06, 2024
Kareena Kapoor knows how to turn heads with style and her latest appearance says it all.

The Crew actress took to her Instagram space on Thursday to share pictures from her look at the opening night of the Red Sea Film Festival.

“Red Sea International Film Festival opening night,” the star captioned her post. 


Khan looked breathtakingly gorgeous in a violet sleeveless gown that featured a sweetheart neckline adorned with a matching flower petal detailing.

To add chicness to her outfit, the mom-of-two paired dainty earrings and tied her hair in an elegant up do.

In the makeup department, Bebo opted to go glam yet subtle, which complemented her elegant ensemble.

When she shared photos, fans quickly went gaga over the actress and her passion to carry off the bold colour confidently.

One follower commented, "Slaying in every outfit. “

“SLAY QUEEN,” another effused.

“Heroine," a third user gushed,

“Skinny bee," a fourth fan expressed.

Apart from fans, Bebo’s industry friends like Bhumi Pednekar, Shanaya Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor also praised Bebo in the comments section.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor’s crime-thriller film The Buckingham Murders by Hansal Mehta released all over India on September 13, 2024 

The diva was last seen in Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again. 

