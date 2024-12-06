Sports

Nick Kyrgios set to make Australian Open comeback after injury break

Nick Kyrgios’ career has been affected over the last two years because he has experienced multiple injuries

  • by Web Desk
  • December 06, 2024
Nick Kyrgios, a former Wimbledon finalist, is set to play his first Grand Slam since 2022 at the upcoming Australian Open.

As per BBC Sports, Kyrgios’ career has been affected over the last two years because he has experienced multiple injuries, including to his knee, foot and wrist.

The player, who will compete with a protected ranking of 21, is among six men and six women using protected rankings at Melbourne Park.

The main draw list also includes Britons Jack Draper, Cameron Norrie, Katie Boulter, Emma Raducanu, Sonay Kartal and Jodie Burrage.

Belinda Bencic, the Tokyo Olympic gold medallist will also return to the tournament following the birth of her daughter in April.

Kyrgios is expected to play in his first tournament at the Brisbane International later this month.

Former world number four Kei Nishikori, is also returning to the Australian Open for the first time since 2021, using his protected ranking.

Defending champions Jannik Sinner and Aryna Sabalenka, who hold the top spot in men’s and women’s rankings, will be the top seeds at the Australian Open.

Meanwhile, Novak Djokovic is aiming to win a record-breaking 11th Australian Open title, with his new coach Andy Murray.

