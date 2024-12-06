Liam Payne’s girlfriend Kate Cassidy used singer to spend lavish lifestyle?

Liam Payne reportedly spent thousands of dollars on girlfriend Kate Cassidy’s lavish lifestyle!
Just a few weeks after the former One Direction singer was laid to rest, a shocking update has revealed that the singer was paying up to $35K per month to his girlfriend, which she used to maintain her expensive way of living.
On Thursday, December 5, Page Six shared that as per some sources, Cassidy is now living a very different lifestyle than the one she had been living before the Night Changes singer’s passing.
The insiders revealed that the influencer drained Payne’s wallet to maintain her luxurious lifestyle.
As per the outlet, Liam Payne was giving $10,000 a month to his girlfriend for her living expenses, along with his credit card, using which she spent around $25,000 every month on clothing and other expenses.
It was also reported by the sources that Cassidy accompanied the singer’s longtime stylist and friend Adele Cany on shopping, whose services were also paid by Payne.
For the informed, Liam Payne dated 25-year-old influencer Kate Cassidy from October 2022 until his death on October 16, 2024.
The singer lost his life after falling off the balcony of his hotel room in Australia and was laid to rest next month in November 2024.