Coal ash, the deadliest pollutant holds HIDDEN treasures worth billions

Scientists recently made a surprising revelation about coal ash, a byproduct of burning coal.
Coal ash is often stored in ponds and landfills, where it can leak into water and soil, causing pollution.
As per CNN, recent research gave hints that this toxic substance could also be a source of rare earth elements essential for advancing clean energy.
In new research led by the University of Texas at Austin, scientists analyzed coal ash from power plants across the United States and discovered it could contain up to 11 million tons of rare earth elements, which is nearly eight times the amount in the US’ domestic reserves, valued at around $8.4 billion.
Bridget Scanlon, a study author and research professor at UT’s Jackson School of Geosciences said, “This really exemplifies the ‘trash to treasure’ mantra. We’re basically trying to close the cycle and use waste and recover resources in the waste.”
These so-called rare earth elements are a group of metals, such as scandium, neodymium and yttrium, that are found in the Earth’s core.
They play a key role for clean technologies like electric vehicles, solar panels and wind turbines.
While, these metals are referred to as “rare,” they are not actually uncommon in nature, but it’s hard to extract them from the rock they’re found in and this difficulty has led to demand exceeding supply.
On the other hand, some have raised concerns that turning coal ash into a valuable resource might promote more use of coal, the most harmful of the fossil fuels contributing to global warming.
Scanlon, whereas clarified the confusion, saying, “We will be using legacy waste for the most part. The broader aim is to find out ways to get a range of products from coal in addition to rare earths, to extract value from it without burning it.”
As per the Department of Energy, there are currently more than 2 billion tons of coal ash stored in the US.