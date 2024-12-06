World

Coal ash, the deadliest pollutant holds HIDDEN treasures worth billions

Coal ash is often stored in ponds and landfills, where it can leak into water and soil, causing pollution

  • by Web Desk
  • December 06, 2024
Coal ash, the deadliest pollutant holds HIDDEN treasures worth billions
Coal ash, the deadliest pollutant holds HIDDEN treasures worth billions

Scientists recently made a surprising revelation about coal ash, a byproduct of burning coal.

Coal ash is often stored in ponds and landfills, where it can leak into water and soil, causing pollution.

As per CNN, recent research gave hints that this toxic substance could also be a source of rare earth elements essential for advancing clean energy.

In new research led by the University of Texas at Austin, scientists analyzed coal ash from power plants across the United States and discovered it could contain up to 11 million tons of rare earth elements, which is nearly eight times the amount in the US’ domestic reserves, valued at around $8.4 billion.

Bridget Scanlon, a study author and research professor at UT’s Jackson School of Geosciences said, “This really exemplifies the ‘trash to treasure’ mantra. We’re basically trying to close the cycle and use waste and recover resources in the waste.”

These so-called rare earth elements are a group of metals, such as scandium, neodymium and yttrium, that are found in the Earth’s core.

They play a key role for clean technologies like electric vehicles, solar panels and wind turbines.

While, these metals are referred to as “rare,” they are not actually uncommon in nature, but it’s hard to extract them from the rock they’re found in and this difficulty has led to demand exceeding supply.

On the other hand, some have raised concerns that turning coal ash into a valuable resource might promote more use of coal, the most harmful of the fossil fuels contributing to global warming.

Scanlon, whereas clarified the confusion, saying, “We will be using legacy waste for the most part. The broader aim is to find out ways to get a range of products from coal in addition to rare earths, to extract value from it without burning it.”

As per the Department of Energy, there are currently more than 2 billion tons of coal ash stored in the US.

Zara Tindall attends Royal Christmas Concert solo to support Princess Kate

Zara Tindall attends Royal Christmas Concert solo to support Princess Kate
Sarah Ferguson drops 'fantastic' life update amid Prince Andrew's 'isolation'

Sarah Ferguson drops 'fantastic' life update amid Prince Andrew's 'isolation'
Kate Middleton finally arrives at Christmas Carol Service

Kate Middleton finally arrives at Christmas Carol Service
Jayla Vlach, SmellyBellyTV star: Everything you want to know

Jayla Vlach, SmellyBellyTV star: Everything you want to know
Elon Musk becomes 'major' Trump supporter with $259 million donation
Elon Musk becomes 'major' Trump supporter with $259 million donation
UK property prices hit record high amid strong market demand
UK property prices hit record high amid strong market demand
Donald Trump appoints David Perdue as ambassador to China
Donald Trump appoints David Perdue as ambassador to China
Tsunami scare ends as 7.0 earthquake strikes near California coast
Tsunami scare ends as 7.0 earthquake strikes near California coast
South Korea President Yoon’s key ally withdraws support, faces impeachment
South Korea President Yoon’s key ally withdraws support, faces impeachment
French President Macron aims to appoint new PM before Notre-Dame reopening
French President Macron aims to appoint new PM before Notre-Dame reopening
THIS huge shipwreck found in Kenya might be Vasco da Gama’s lost treasure
THIS huge shipwreck found in Kenya might be Vasco da Gama’s lost treasure
Couple's terrifying encounter with polar bear: Man injures while saving wife
Couple's terrifying encounter with polar bear: Man injures while saving wife
Storm Darragh to bring strong gusts, heavy rain to UK THIS weekend
Storm Darragh to bring strong gusts, heavy rain to UK THIS weekend
Blank canvas worth $1.5 million? Here’s what you need to know
Blank canvas worth $1.5 million? Here’s what you need to know
Indian state Assam enforces public beef ban amid political tensions
Indian state Assam enforces public beef ban amid political tensions
Baltimore bridge collapse: Untold story of what happened on ground THAT day
Baltimore bridge collapse: Untold story of what happened on ground THAT day