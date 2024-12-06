Elon Musk becomes 'major' Trump supporter with $259 million donation

Elon Musk spent more than a quarter of a billion dollars to support Donald Trump’s presidential campaign in November.
As per Reuters, the billionaire contributed $259 million to organizations backing Trump’s presidential campaigns.
Musk’s major donations made him one of the top financial backers of a US presidential campaign, cementing his role as a key ally to Trump.
Trump defeated Kamala Harris, who joined the race in July after Biden ended his reelection effort after a poor debate performance against Trump in June.
With this win, Trump not only becomes the first convicted criminal to win the elections but also the oldest person ever elected to the office.
Musk gave $239 million to America PAC, a super PAC he established to help turn out voters for Trump.
Musk, who owns the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) has emerged as a key advicer on Trump’s transition team.
Trump has appointed him, along with former Republican presidential candidate and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, to lead a task force dedicated to reducing government spending and regulations.
He will be sworn in as the new president on Monday, January 20, 2025.