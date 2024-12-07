Trending

Deepika Padukone makes first appearance after daughter's birth

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone welcomed a daughter, Dua Padukone Singh, on September 8, 2024

  • by Web Desk
  • December 07, 2024
Deepika Padukone makes first appearance post daughters birth
Deepika Padukone makes first appearance post daughter's birth 

Deepika Padukone made a surprise appearance at Diljit Dosanjh’s Dil-Luminati concert in Bangalore.

A video shared by a fan club showcased the Chennai Express star charged up as ever on stage as she cheered, adding charm to the evening.

Deepika sat on a chair, vibed to the Punjabi rapper’s hit beats and aced the bhangra steps as the singer delivered an electrifying performance. 


As per the viral clip, the Gehraiyaan star also went on stage, a treat to fans, who could not stop obsessing over her.

The new mom looked breathtakingly gorgeous in an oversized white T-shirt and a pair of jeans. She kept her makeup minimal and her tresses open that framed her face.

Netizens praised the superstar’s natural look in the comments section of her post.

One fan wrote, “Happy to see her after so long.”

“Beautiful than ever," a second user noted.

“She is aging like fine wine,” a third fan expressed.

“Ohh,” the fourth effused.

For the unversed, Deepika Padukone and her beloved husband Ranveer Singh welcomed their first child, a baby girl, Dua Padukone Singh on September 8, 2024. 

TikTok set to ban in US after major setback in appeals court

TikTok set to ban in US after major setback in appeals court
Kate Middleton’s top three elegant looks on Christmas Day

Kate Middleton’s top three elegant looks on Christmas Day
South Korean president speaks out first time after failed martial law bid

South Korean president speaks out first time after failed martial law bid
Aamir Khan's daughter Ira makes revelation about her career

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira makes revelation about her career

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira makes revelation about her career
Aamir Khan's daughter Ira makes revelation about her career
Sarwat Gilani reflected on depression: 'wanted to end my life'
Sarwat Gilani reflected on depression: 'wanted to end my life'
Kareena Kapoor exudes glam at Red Sea Film Festival opening night
Kareena Kapoor exudes glam at Red Sea Film Festival opening night
Aamir Khan shares updates about new film 'Sitaare Zameen Par'
Aamir Khan shares updates about new film 'Sitaare Zameen Par'
Mahira Khan's sweet gesture towards cancer patients goes viral
Mahira Khan's sweet gesture towards cancer patients goes viral
Ushna Shah offers peek inside lazy mornings in Nathia Gali
Ushna Shah offers peek inside lazy mornings in Nathia Gali
Aishwarya Rai makes first appearance with Abhishek after dropping his surname
Aishwarya Rai makes first appearance with Abhishek after dropping his surname
Fahad Mustafa announces new project after 'Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum' success
Fahad Mustafa announces new project after 'Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum' success
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas jetting off to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas jetting off to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia
Allu Arjun booked over woman’s death during ‘Pushpa 2’ premiere
Allu Arjun booked over woman’s death during ‘Pushpa 2’ premiere
Saima Noor joins Humayun Saeed, Sajal Aly for ‘Main Manto Nahi Hoon’
Saima Noor joins Humayun Saeed, Sajal Aly for ‘Main Manto Nahi Hoon’
Ayeza Khan set to conquer hearts in ‘ Humraaz’ with Zahid Ahmed, Feroze Khan
Ayeza Khan set to conquer hearts in ‘ Humraaz’ with Zahid Ahmed, Feroze Khan