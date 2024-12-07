Deepika Padukone makes first appearance after daughter's birth

Deepika Padukone made a surprise appearance at Diljit Dosanjh’s Dil-Luminati concert in Bangalore.
A video shared by a fan club showcased the Chennai Express star charged up as ever on stage as she cheered, adding charm to the evening.
Deepika sat on a chair, vibed to the Punjabi rapper’s hit beats and aced the bhangra steps as the singer delivered an electrifying performance.
As per the viral clip, the Gehraiyaan star also went on stage, a treat to fans, who could not stop obsessing over her.
The new mom looked breathtakingly gorgeous in an oversized white T-shirt and a pair of jeans. She kept her makeup minimal and her tresses open that framed her face.
Netizens praised the superstar’s natural look in the comments section of her post.
One fan wrote, “Happy to see her after so long.”
“Beautiful than ever," a second user noted.
“She is aging like fine wine,” a third fan expressed.
“Ohh,” the fourth effused.
For the unversed, Deepika Padukone and her beloved husband Ranveer Singh welcomed their first child, a baby girl, Dua Padukone Singh on September 8, 2024.