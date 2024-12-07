World

South Korean president speaks out first time after failed martial law bid

President Yoon Suk Yeol apologises to South Korean citizens in first televised address after failed martial law attempt

  • by Web Desk
  • December 07, 2024
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol made his first public appearance after a failed attempt to impose martial law in the country.

According to CNN, days after political chaos in South Korea, President Yoon Suk Yeol on Saturday, December 7, 2024, apologised to the nation over his attempt to impose martial law but did not resign from his position.

Yoon said in a two-minute address, “This emergency martial law declaration stemmed from my desperation as the ultimate responsible party for state affairs. I am deeply sorry and sincerely apologise to the citizens who must have been greatly shocked (that he) caused anxiety and inconvenience (to citizens).”

He assured people of the country that he “will not avoid the legal and political responsibility related to this martial law declaration.”

“I will entrust my party with methods to stabilise the political situation, including the remainder of my term… I apologise to the citizens for the concerns I have caused,” the South Korean president concluded and stepped off the podium to bow.

For the unversed, Yoon, who is expected to face an impeachment vote in parliament over the weekend, early on Wednesday, December 4, 2024, during an unannounced television address, declared martial law in the country, but the order was lifted just six hours later after lawmakers bravely voted it down despite a blockade by the police and soldiers.

