Lionel Messi shows off his shining MLS glory in latest post

Inter Miami superstar Lionel Messi shows off his Major League Soccer's (MLS) Most Valuable Player award with his sons and wife, Antonela Roccuzzo, in the latest social media post.
According to BBC, Messi was named the 2024 Landon Donovan MLS Most Valuable Player in the Major Soccer League (MLS) on Friday, December 6, 2024, at the end of his first season with Inter Miami.
The former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain forward who joined MLS in July 2023 as a free agent has scored 20 goals and had 16 assists in 19 games for Inter Miami, leading the team to win its first-ever Supporters’ Shield as the top club and win FIFA Club World Cup qualification.
After acheibving the new milestone, the record eight-time Ballon d’Or award winner expressed, “I would have liked to receive this award in another situation, being able to play the final (on) Saturday. We had a big dream of being MLS champions this year. It didn’t happen, but next year we’ll come back stronger to try again.”
Furthermore, the winner of the award was chosen by players, club technical staff, and journalists. Messi received 38.43% of the votes, leaving behind Columbus Crew's Cucho Hernandez (33.7%), Portland Timbers midfielder Evander (9.2%), D.C. United’s Christian Benteke (7.1%), and his Inter Miami teammate Luis Suárez (2.2%).