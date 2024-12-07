Joe Root surpasses Rahul Dravid’s feat in historic Test achievement

Former England captain Joe Root achieved a historic Test cricket milestone on Saturday, December 7 during the second match against New Zealand.
As per multiple outlets, with this achievement, he surpassed Indian legend Rahul Dravid and became the first Englishman and the fourth batter in Test cricket history to reach 100 fifty-plus scores in the format.
Root solid knock of 73 not out, including five boundaries, played a key role in England’s dominance as England ends the second match with a commanding lead of 533 runs.
With 35 centuries and 65 half-centuries in Test cricket, Root has now joined an exclusive group of batters who have achieved this remarkable feat.
Root now ranks behind only Indian legend Sachin Tendulkar (119), South African all-rounder Jacques Kallis (103) and Australian legend Ricky Ponting (103).
Root is considered as one of the finest batsmen of his generation and one of the greatest players to ever represent England.
He played a crucial role and also was the top scorer in the England team’s victory at the 2019 Cricket World Cup.
As of July 2024, he has held the top spot in the ICC Test batsman rankings nine times.