Prince William to discuss US-UK 'special relationship' with Trump at Notre-Dame event

Prince William is scheduled to meet Donald Trump and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden in Paris before the event celebrating the restoration of Notre-Dame Cathedral.
As per multiple outlets, Prince William will join other international leaders in Paris where he is representing his father King Charles to celebrate the restoration of the iconic landmark.
Notre-Dame, a Gothic masterpiece and one of the Paris’ most cherished and visited landmarks is set to reopen to both tourists and Catholic worshippers, following significant damage from fire in 2019.
French President Emmanuel Macron has invited Trump for the grand reopening of the Notre Dame Cathedral.
Trump’s visit to Paris will be his first international visit since regaining the White House in early November.
The prince of Wales is expected to discuss the importance of the US-UK “special relationship” with Trump, reported Sky News.
He last met Trump in 2019 when Trump visited the UK for a state visit.
As per the cathedral’s rectors, tickets for the first week of Masses sold out in just 25 minutes.
Archbishop Laurent Ulrich will lead over 1,500 guests through the reopening service on Saturday.
This will be William’s first official visit to Paris since 2017, when he and his wife, Kate Middleton made a two-day trip after the Brexit result.