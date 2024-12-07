Queen Camilla receives huge warning after skipping Christmas Carol Service

Queen Camilla, who skipped this year's Christmas Carol Service was given a big health advice amid her pneumonia and chest infection.
The 77-year-old queen was hit with chest infection earlier this year and now has been advised to be very careful about her health.
While speaking to GB News, the Royal expert, Ingrid Seward noted, "Queen Camilla has always been prone to chest infections - this one turned into viral pneumonia which is not uncommon."
"It just means her chest is weakened even more. She just has to be very careful. It does take some time to recover," Seward cautioned, he added.
Queen Camilla is suffering from post-viral fatigue, due to which she had to miss outdoor events this week amid Qatari Royals state visit.
Notably, Camilla was