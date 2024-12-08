Entertainment

Jennifer Garner, Ben Affleck spotted together again amid romance speculation

The 'Alias' star and the 'Gone Girl' actor were also spotted together at Thanksgiving

  • by Web Desk
  • December 08, 2024
Jennifer Garner, Ben Affleck spotted together again amid romance speculation
Jennifer Garner, Ben Affleck spotted together again amid romance speculation

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck were spotted sharing a relaxed moment while driving through Los Angeles amid the rumours that they are rekindling their romance.

As per PEOPLE, on Saturday morning, the Alias star and the Gone Girl actor made an outing after Garner, 52, picked up some fresh bagels.

The reports suggested that the couple enjoyed their breakfast together and then headed out for a drive through the Los Angeles neighborhood of Brentwood, before they went to Affleck's home.

P.C:PEOPLE
P.C:PEOPLE

Notably, before their recent outing, the source revealed Garner’s plans as she would celebrate the rest of the holidays with Affleck.

"Jen truly just wants her kids to be happy. She will continue to make sure that they spend time together as a family and include Ben," the source said.

"They have Christmas plans with the kids too," the insider shared, adding, "The kids enjoy when they all spend time together."

To note, prior to this the couple were also spotted together at Thanksgiving as they spent the day together volunteering and serving free meals to the homeless community in L.A. attending The Midnight Mission's annual Thanksgiving Street Fair.

Karan Johar's mother Hiroo Johar faces health issues

Karan Johar's mother Hiroo Johar faces health issues

Shahid Afridi backs PCB's stance on 2025 Champions Trophy venue

Shahid Afridi backs PCB's stance on 2025 Champions Trophy venue
Gigi Hadid radiates elegance at her L.A Guest In Residence store opening

Gigi Hadid radiates elegance at her L.A Guest In Residence store opening
Taylor Swift reacts to Matty Healy’s controversial remarks amid Azealia Banks drama

Taylor Swift reacts to Matty Healy’s controversial remarks amid Azealia Banks drama
Amber Heard makes first appearance after pregnancy announcement
Amber Heard makes first appearance after pregnancy announcement
Lana Del Rey offers rare peek into her marriage with Jeremy Dufrene
Lana Del Rey offers rare peek into her marriage with Jeremy Dufrene
Gigi Hadid radiates elegance at her L.A Guest In Residence store opening
Gigi Hadid radiates elegance at her L.A Guest In Residence store opening
Taylor Swift reacts to Matty Healy’s controversial remarks amid Azealia Banks drama
Taylor Swift reacts to Matty Healy’s controversial remarks amid Azealia Banks drama
Timothée Chalamet leaves ESPN announcers in shock with football passion
Timothée Chalamet leaves ESPN announcers in shock with football passion
Barry Keoghan makes first statement after Sabrina Carpenter breakup
Barry Keoghan makes first statement after Sabrina Carpenter breakup
Taylor Swift slips in glamorous outfits amid Eras Tour
Taylor Swift slips in glamorous outfits amid Eras Tour
Barry Keoghan deactivates Instagram amid Sabrina Carpenter split
Barry Keoghan deactivates Instagram amid Sabrina Carpenter split
Taylor Swift's Eras Tour: 5 unforgettable moments that left fans breathless
Taylor Swift's Eras Tour: 5 unforgettable moments that left fans breathless
‘Stranger Things’, ‘Dynasty’ actor Mark Withers dies at 77
‘Stranger Things’, ‘Dynasty’ actor Mark Withers dies at 77
Top 5 most stylish celebrity looks of 2024 that leave us in awe
Top 5 most stylish celebrity looks of 2024 that leave us in awe
Justin Bieber, Hailey prove their love with heartwarming PDA moments
Justin Bieber, Hailey prove their love with heartwarming PDA moments