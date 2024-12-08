Jennifer Garner, Ben Affleck spotted together again amid romance speculation

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck were spotted sharing a relaxed moment while driving through Los Angeles amid the rumours that they are rekindling their romance.
As per PEOPLE, on Saturday morning, the Alias star and the Gone Girl actor made an outing after Garner, 52, picked up some fresh bagels.
The reports suggested that the couple enjoyed their breakfast together and then headed out for a drive through the Los Angeles neighborhood of Brentwood, before they went to Affleck's home.
Notably, before their recent outing, the source revealed Garner’s plans as she would celebrate the rest of the holidays with Affleck.
"Jen truly just wants her kids to be happy. She will continue to make sure that they spend time together as a family and include Ben," the source said.
"They have Christmas plans with the kids too," the insider shared, adding, "The kids enjoy when they all spend time together."
To note, prior to this the couple were also spotted together at Thanksgiving as they spent the day together volunteering and serving free meals to the homeless community in L.A. attending The Midnight Mission's annual Thanksgiving Street Fair.